Friends of Cape Florida offers the public several ways to help Bill Baggs Park grow

We need friends at all ages and in all phases of life. But how do we make them? Keep them? Despite plenty of advice from parents, coaches, teachers, or even relationship experts, we know that turning strangers into friends and allies can be tricky. Being part of the Friends of Cape Florida could be considered a ‘Friendship Formula’ – if you reflect on some of the critical ingredients friendships are built on.

Friendship = Proximity + Frequency + Duration + Intensity.

Proximity might seem obvious. We need to know of each other’s existence, and the more you see of each other, the more likely you are to develop a bond. Frequency means repeated interaction to build enough rapport for a relationship to exist. Duration of quality time is essential to develop closer affiliations. You get to know each other more deeply and in meaningful ways. Intensity is reflected in the emotional depth and connection within a relationship. Sharing experiences is key. While doing hard things together and making memories, friendships blossom and become reliable connections.

Adventures Together, 365 Days of the Year.

The Friends of Cape Florida (FOCF) is the Community Support Organization for Bill Baggs Park at the southern tip of our island and has been a wonderful tool for building those friendships and connections we all need. Even before the official incorporation in 2000, dedicated history and nature enthusiasts were working hard to support the park, restore the historic lighthouse and find ways to make Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park a more significant part of our community. We invite you to join other creative and enthusiastic people to build new friendships and make memories.

Event planning. Get involved in planning events like the spooky Haunted Hike and the beyond famous Full Moon Party, design our 4th of July float, organize a fishing tournament, create lectures, bring back star gazing events, and more. The sky is the limit!

Membership and outreach. Become a FOCF ambassador to increase our membership and our community’s awareness about the park.

Newsletter and calendar. Join the newsletter committee to keep our subscribers at the edge of their seats about special events, seasonal programs, and unique activities inside the park. Contribute your ideas, writing skills, and knowledge about nature, history, education, technology, and more.

Administration and technology. Help us stay organized! Work with us on website upkeep and expansion, reports, new tech tools, and organizational tasks.

Lights-camera-action. We were just awarded a grant to update the interpretive movie about Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Seeking: creative individuals with an interest and experience in filmmaking and production. Join us!

Fundraising and development. Help us grow and sustain individual, community, and corporate partnerships by reaching deeply into our community to build inspiring collaborations.

Gift shop. We offer selective souvenirs to park visitors inside the lighthouse keeper's cottage. We are looking for volunteers to keep our store open all week.

More committees are in the works. Reach out, make new friends, and join a great team!

Email us at FOCForg@gmail.com.