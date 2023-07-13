Two members of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club (KBSC) Under-18 team, Martín Ruiz and Toto Muñoz, spent almost a month coaching children at the RDT Vicente Ferrer Foundation in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India.

In addition to sharing their soccer knowledge, Muñoz and Ruiz collaborated with other activities of the Foundation and brought KBSC soccer academy jerseys donated by the Key Biscayne soccer community.

As part of an inclusion strategy, the Ferrer Foundation's soccer programs in India now include almost 3,000 boys and girls.

The RDT Vicente Ferrer Foundation is one of the largest non-governmental organizations operating in India, changing the lives of 3.5 million people by providing health, education, food and housing services. It has built more than 50,000 homes since its creation. It was founded by a former Spanish Jesuit, Vicente Ferrer.

Toto Muñoz (left) and Martin Ruiz with children learning soccer in India. Photos: Courtesy Martin Ruiz.

Martin Ruiz with one of the Indian children learning soccer.

Children in India with donated jerseys from the Key Biscayne team.