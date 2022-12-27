Arturo Alvarez Demalde went with his wife, Karina Bomrad, from Key Biscayne to Qatar to watch the December 18 World Cup final between Argentina and France.

It was an event followed globally by billions of people, and it lived up to the hype in dramatic fashion, with Argentina winning.

Demalde, an investor in commercial real estate, has lived at Ocean Club for a decade. In a brief interview with Islander News, he offered this account of the experience they had watching Argentina win and football legend Lionel Messi crowned the top player.

“I went to Qatar in the first round of matches, for two weeks, with my sons Mati and Nico. I returned to Miami, and (then) when Argentina qualified for the final I decided to go because Messi had the chance to win the World Cup.

“I am a big fan of him as a great athlete and as a person. When my brother Diego told me he was coming from Argentina, I made up my mind and we went in a group to the stadium with my brother, my wife Karina and my nephew and godson Tomas.

“We loved the World Cup Final, with a lot of excitement, joy, tension, suspense, relief and more joy. It was a unique experience.

“I have gone to the World Cups with my brothers and my father since 2006. I was in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar – always to the first round following Argentina. But this is the first time I've gone to the final because I had a feeling that Messi could win it and it was possibly his last World Cup.

“What surprised me the most is the large number of fans of Argentina from other countries that were in the stadium.”

Demalde was sitting in the stands between an Algerian and a Mongolian, both wearing the Argentina jersey. At breakfast in Doha we met two Chinese wearing the Argentine shirt who said they have been Messi fans for more than 15 years.

“The admiration and respect that Messi arouses is worldwide,” Demalde continued. “The Argentine fans also attract attention for their songs and their enthusiasm.

“In 2016, Messi resigned from the national team after much frustration and criticism, but he came back to prove himself. And he achieved it. He is a great example for all of us and our children.

“I was very moved to see Messi lifting the Cup and celebrating with his family and a stadium giving him an ovation.

“I think it was a great experience and a great World Cup. Qatar and its people, including the large number of foreigners from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Africa who work there, gave us an extraordinary reception. I was very happy and content with Qatar. They did an excellent job.”

A final anecdote. When we were in Doha for the first round, I organized a soccer game and invited several friends from Key Biscayne, including the Garcia Morillo family. They in turn invited others, including members of another family named Alvarez. It turned out that we ended up playing soccer with the brothers and the father of Julian Alvarez, goalscorer for the Argentine national team. After the game we did not take a photo of all the "cousins" of Alvarez. A very nice family.