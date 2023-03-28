From the Causeway to Vision Plan, Village set to host several meetings to address critical issues

Five meetings of interest to Key Biscayne residents are coming up within the next three weeks, all of which will have some type of impact in the near or distant future:

* Crandon Boulevard: On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center's Lighthouse Room, Village staff will provide information on Crandon Road improvements, bike lanes and changes to turn lanes, and when traffic might be impacted during construction.

* Council meeting: The regular Village Council meeting, at 6:30 p.m.on April 4, comes just three weeks after the previous meeting, with more discussion regarding e-bikes and motorized scooters, and possibly further discussion about dogs on the beach.

* K-8 stormwater: On April 6, from 6-7 p.m. in the Key Biscayne Community Center, Village officials will provide updates to the upcoming Resilient Infrastructure & Adaptation Program as it relates to the Key Biscayne K-8 School Basin and Harbor Park.

* Seawall ordinance: On April 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Lighthouse Room of the Community Center, Village officials will discuss the draft of the upcoming Seawall Ordinance, including seawall crest height, tidal flood barrier alternatives, triggers and timing. The purpose of the ordinance is to establish a consistent minimum elevation for tidal flood barriers while also encouraging innovative hybrid solutions.

* Vision Plan: On April 18, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Key Biscayne Community Center's Lighthouse Room, a public discussion, ordered by Mayor Joe Rasco, will take place to address the overall scope of the Strategic Vision Plan and to clear up misconceptions from previous drafts. The latest version of the plan can be found at keybiscayne.fl.gov/vision.