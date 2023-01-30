Full Moon Party to raise money for Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and the lighthouse

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is closed from sundown to sunset every night. But for one upcoming night it will be turned into a lively party scene during the 4th annual Full Moon Lighthouse Party.

The community gathering runs from 6 to 11:55 p.m. on February 4 and will feature a night of dancing under a full moon, live music, food and beverages.

Participants will also be treated to a tour of the iconic Lighthouse and a souvenir cup.

Javier Garcia and band along with DJ Lupa will provide the entertainment.

Nancy Levitt Davis, president of Friends of Cape Florida, said the fundraiser event is an opportunity to give people "great" access to the park in a unique way.

Attendees will be able to tour the Lighthouse, “an incredible … historical building (that) is the iconic image used for Key Biscayne," Davis said. "It's not everyday people have the opportunity to be at the lighthouse at night, especially with a full moon."

Money raised from the event will pay for upgrades to the park and Lighthouse, which took some big hits from storms last summer, said Davis, adding,"The Lighthouse in particular is vulnerable."

Davis said this year’s event has already sold over 300 tickets. "Each year, we try to reach about 500," she said.

A portion of the funds pays to convert the park to a party venue and the clean-up. Davis said a clean up crew will restore the park back to normal by the time it opens up the next morning.

For the event, early bird pricing is $125 per ticket, and $200 after January 25.

For more information on the event, email: FOCForg@gmail.com or call (786) 582-2673. You can also visit the website, friendscapeflorida.org