Gaia: Special Earth Day exhibit out the planet on center stage

You won't have to travel into space to get a spherical view of Earth. The globe is coming to Key Biscayne.

The internationally renowned work of art, titled "Gaia," a 23-foot in diameter scale replica of Earth, will be on display free of charge, starting Friday, on the eve of Earth Day.

The exhibit, presented by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village of Key Biscayne, will be on display at the Art in Public Places: Monaco Reflection Pools, at 530 Crandon Blvd., for three days each week (Friday-Sunday) through the weekend of May 7.

The globe is lit from sundown to midnight, when the view will be most captivating.

Visitors to "Earth on Key Biscayne" will have the opportunity to see our planet floating in three dimensions. The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth, with each centimeter of the internally lit sculpture describing 18 kilometers of the Earth’s surface. By standing 211 meters away from the artwork, the public will be able to see the Earth as it appears from the moon.

From Germany, to Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Sweden, Gaia has traveled the globe and inspired millions to see the Earth in a new, more precious light.

Designed by UK artist Luke Jerram, the replica was created using detailed NASA imagery of the planet’s surface. Soothing surround sound accompanies the artwork.

“Gaia is not just an impressive 23-foot outdoor art installation, but it serves as a powerful symbol of the Village of Key Biscayne’s commitment to protecting our environment,” said Melissa White, President and CEO of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, adding:

“The artwork provides the viewer with a new perspective of our place on this fragile planet, a sense that the societies of the Earth are all interconnected by and dependent on our environment. This is true in South Florida, and particularly profound here on our island community of Key Biscayne.”

The location of Gaia, opposite Paradise Park, holds symbolic significance. Once a gas station, Paradise Park has been rehabilitated so the entire community can enjoy the impact of its renewal and transformation.

“After more than 20 years, the former brownfield has been transformed into a beautiful park and community gathering space,” Village Manager, Steve Williamson said. “This exemplifies Key Biscayne’s commitment to our environment. We took a parking lot and created more paradise.”

The park's grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 26, from 6-8 p.m., align perfectly with Earth Day week, symbolizing the creation of a green space that enhances the community and promotes environmental well-being.

Anne Rothe, a board member for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, said, “Seeing Planet Earth in this way, in all its glory, is awe-inspiring. It reminds us, if nothing else, how beautiful and delicate our lives are in the universe.

"It also means we need to wake up and explore ways we can collectively step up to preserve this small part of the planet we call home. There is no Plan(et) B!”

The artwork is the centerpiece of a number of activities and events that encourage care and concern for the environment. Events this weekend include:

* Friday: VIP reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

* Saturday: Exhibit open to the public with a digital photo booth (7-9 p.m.)

* Sunday: Exhibit opens to public from sundown to midnight

Full schedule at http://www.kbcf.org