Feeling an extra pinch in the wallet when filling the tank on the island? Since Friday, October 28, the price of a gallon of regular gas on the island has jumped $0.30 per gallon, from $3.99 to $4.29 on Monday.

With the ending of the gas tax holiday last week, gas prices in the Miami area jumped to an average of $3.44 per gallon of regular, after increasing almost 5 percent ($0.142 / gallon) in just one week.

The GasBuddy survey of 1,690 gas stations in Miami showed prices in Dade are $0.09.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $0.11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.95 per gallon Sunday, with the most expensive being $4.99 gallon.

Nationally, the average price of a regular gallon of gas was $3.78.

