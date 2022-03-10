Gas prices reach record high in Key Biscayne

The higher price of gasoline that is normally found on the island – as much as $1/gallon higher than off-island prices – has always been a matter of some controversy. But this week gas prices on the Key have skyrocketed to a level never before seen.

The war in Ukraine and the announced suspension of oil imports from Russia, one of the world's largest suppliers of crude oil, have been having an impact on prices nationwide.

On Wednesday, the two gas stations on the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive set a record, selling for $5.39 per gallon for regular and almost $6 dollars for premium – both well above the national average, which on Wednesday was a $4.17/gallon.

“It was never at this price. This is a historical record,” Raul Llorente told Islander News. Llorente and his wife Karen owned the Shell station until its recent sale,

Llorente, who operated the gas station since 1986 and bought the property in 2008, recalled that it was in 2008 that, “due to the economic recession,” gasoline exceeded $4/gallon on the island.

Why is gasoline more expensive in Key Biscayne?

Llorente said there are several reasons. For example: the higher cost of doing business on the island; and, higher taxes.

The Key Biscayne Shell station is now owned by the Power Petroleum company. “He is a very experienced provider in Florida. When we made the decision to sell, we wanted to make sure that it was a quality supplier, who could guarantee that gasoline will not be lacking on the island,” said Llorente. “That is something that we were always cognizant of; that there were no shortages, especially during hurricane season.”

Key Biscayne residents can only take comfort in looking at prices from California gas stations. In West Hollywood on Wednesday, it was selling for $6.95 for regular and $7.55 for super.