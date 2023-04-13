Gathering celebrates move of Chase branch manager

This past week, members of the Key Biscayne Chase branch gathered at Costa Med Bistro + Wine to celebrate the promotion of Wade Groves, who will be moving on with Chase as a Market Manager.
“A hard team to leave,” Groves said.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 7:37 pm
This past week, members of the Key Biscayne Chase branch gathered at Costa Med Bistro + Wine to celebrate the promotion of Wade Groves, who will be moving on with Chase as a Market Manager.
“A hard team to leave,” Groves said.