Gathering celebrates move of Chase branch manager

On the left, Mary Pardo, Costa Med owner Antonio Braschi, Wade Groves, Michelle Roversi; right side, Chabeli Aguiar, Daniela Gonzalez, Ana Castillo, Costa’s Maître D’ Harold Ramirez and Ernesto Silva.

 Justo Rey

This past week, members of the Key Biscayne Chase branch gathered at Costa Med Bistro + Wine to celebrate the promotion of Wade Groves, who will be moving on with Chase as a Market Manager.

A hard team to leave,” Groves said.

