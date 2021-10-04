Gene Sterns: Sharp legal mind continues to advocate for Key Biscayne

“Legendary” only begins to describe the career of Key Biscayne attorney Eugene Stearns. However, “intelligent” seems to be the common denominator among those near him and those touched by his passion and dedication.

“He was one of the prime movers to make Key Biscayne its own government (30 years ago) and has defended (us) against the County numerous times ... and he’s usually successful,” Village Vice Mayor Ed London said.

London moved to the area 48 years ago. “He was here before me,” London said. “He’s brilliant, he’s a genius.”

Born in Miami in 1944, Stearns attended Miami-Dade public schools. He met his wife, Diana, in the Coral Gables High School Band in 1959, graduating three years later.

Both continued their education at Florida State University. He received a degree in government and history in 1996 and a law degree in 1972. While at FSU, he served as Student Body President.

“He has said that meeting and marrying Diana is the best decision he made,” said Melissa McCaughan White, who has been the Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for 11 years. “She’s the reason he’s been so successful.”

Incidentally, it was Stearns who introduced White -- whose family at one time spanned four generations on the island — to her husband, Taylor.

“He talked to him every morning and made him call me,” said White, equally grateful for Stearns’ commitment.

But while matchmaking might have been just one of his successes, politics, law books and the courtroom are what kept Stearns in the spotlight.

While in law school, he worked full-time for the Florida Legislature during the Constitutional Revision session of 1967 that led to the current 1968 Constitution. He and the late Sandy D’Alemberte are the co-authors of the West Publishing Comments to the Florida Constitution.

Stearns served as staff on the House committee that reorganized Florida’s government and served for two years as Chief Assistant to Florida’s Speaker of the House Dick Pettigrew during a period referred to often as the “golden years of Florida government.”

Home to Miami and private practice

In 1970, at the age of 24, Stearns ran the gubernatorial campaign for Reuben Askew, and after Askew’s election, was one of his principal advisors until leaving Tallahassee in 1972 to begin the practice of law.

Stearns joined a small law firm in Miami that is now known as Stearns Weaver Miller. Today, the firm has 135 attorneys and offices in Miami, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee. Stearns is the firm’s Chairman and head of its statewide litigation practice, which enjoys the highest tier one ranking in the state by the respected publication, Chambers USA.

“Most people like him. But when he’s their opponent, and he’s successful, well, no one likes to lose,” London said.

“He’s a smart person, he speaks with knowledge, he has a very highly respected career as an attorney, and speaks with truth and facts,” said Michele Estevez, a former Village Council member.

In the course of his nearly 50-year career, Stearns has tried, to conclusion, countless jury and non-jury trials in state and federal courts in Florida, as well as in other states. The issues and amounts in controversy arising in many of those cases are among the largest ever tried in Florida’s state and federal courts.

As an appellate lawyer, he’s argued significant matters in most of the federal circuits, once in the U.S. Supreme Court (in a case extensively discussed in most law school textbooks on federal jurisdiction). For years, Chambers USA — which honors law firms and lawyers — has ranked Stearns as the top commercial trial lawyer in Florida.

On behalf of Congresswoman Carrie Meek and County Commissioner Betty Ferguson, Stearns took to trial, and to the Eleventh Circuit, one of the most important voting rights cases in the U.S., which resulted in enlarging the County Commission and creating the single member districts we have today. More recently, he worked with Chief Judge Bertie Soto and Chief of the Civil Division Jennifer Bailey to gain public support and funding for a new civil courthouse to replace the 1926 courthouse that had to be closed earlier this year due to structural problems.

Advocate for local community autonomy

Even as a volunteer, Stearns has leveraged his extensive knowledge of government to make it better. He represented most of the communities in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, including Key Biscayne, which sought and succeeded in obtaining the right to create local municipal governments.

Key Biscayne now enjoys one of the most successful municipal governments in Florida, with “best in class” police and fire rescue services with a municipal tax rate approximately 35% lower than it used to be before incorporation.

“Village-hood,” said White, has been one of the most important — if not the most important — decisions or accomplishments Key Biscayne has instituted. “And over the course of three decades, a lot of people have taken credit, and Gene won’t do that.”

She said Stearns embodies the adage, first coined by Harry S. Truman: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you do not care who gets the credit.”

“He believes he can do more, accomplish more, (without) taking credit,” White said.

Others are grateful as well.

“As a resident for 45 years here on the island, I respect him very highly, especially when our Village was incorporated,” Estevez said. “Many communities (after that) were able to control their own tax money.

“He really cares for Key Biscayne,” she added. “Again, we might not agree on everything ... but we respect each other. I appreciate everything he has done to improve, and look out for, Key Biscayne.”

Sights now set on ‘Plan Z’

At last Wednesday night’s Town Hall, for instance, regarding the County’s privatized proposal (called the Plan Z Consortium) to repair, replace, enhance and maintain areas along the Rickenbacker Causeway, Stearns drew the most applause from an overflow crowd at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

He not only argued about the entire process, but also questioned why Miami-Dade is privatizing public access and why Bear Cut Bridge never was replaced before, although assurances from the County said otherwise years ago.

“Likewise (all of his previous successes), I’m sure he will be successful against Plan Z,” London said.

But governmental work is not the only scope of Stearns’ work.

“He’s somebody who defends decency and those wrongfully attacked,” London said. “He won’t tolerate people being slandered or maligned unjustly.”

These days, Stearns has had time to do what he has done because of peace at home. He and Diana celebrated 56 years of marriage in August and love their three children and their spouses, and now seven grandchildren. Winning the most important award in life, all live on Key Biscayne.

“He’s a great mind, a great leader, a great family man,” White said.

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick contributed to this story.