George Picaza always finds something to smile about. That is an exceptional trait at a time when many people find it easier to frown. He is affable, with an old-school, Southern charm.

George spent his early years in Havana, Cuba, but left in 1961 to attend a Catholic boys high school in Memphis, TN. “It was quite a culture shock. As with most Cuban exiles, I came with only summer clothes,” recalled George. “But also, I had no knowledge of the word ‘segregation.’ The concept didn’t exist in Cuba, which has been fully integrated for several generations. Meanwhile Memphis was very segregated in the 1960s.”

George spoke perfect English when he arrived in Memphis, but since he lacked a Southern accent people were always asking him where he was from. Many of his classmates couldn’t even find Cuba on a map. But eventually George made friends and thrived.

One time, he even played pool with Elvis Presley. It was early in the singer’s career, and a friend suggested they go to another friend’s house to shoot a game of pool. That house turned out to be none other than Graceland, Elvis’ home. “He was very giving and approachable. He was a great American. I have been a fan ever since,” said George.

“Elvis was all over Memphis at that point – it was hard not to run into him. He often rode a motorcycle with a group of friends and wore a black leather jacket. He was just being himself – no big ego, very sociable. He created a new genre of music that united people.”

After graduating from high school George attended the University of Notre Dame and then went on to earn an MBA at the University of Alabama.

After he finished his schooling, he accepted a job with First Research Company and moved to an apartment on Hibiscus Island, near Miami Beach. “I worked for Dick Tobin doing market research,” George recalled. “The office was in a building that is still standing today, located at the corner of Coral Way and 26th Road.”

He moved to Key Biscayne in 1973, purchasing a unit at Key Biscayne VI on Galen Drive. After he got married, he bought a house on West Enid Drive and later a townhouse on Grapetree Drive, where he still resides.

Over the course of his career, he held a number of different jobs, including working for the City of Miami in development and spending a few years in Caracas, Venezuela, as an executive for Colgate. Eventually, he returned to Miami and ran an HMO and then became a financial advisor.

He is now retired and enjoys the Key’s many leisure activities, including the Active Seniors on the Key’s Domino Club and Chair Yoga program. “I enjoy the yoga with Laura Marmol. The stretching helps my back and knees,” he commented. “The Key Biscayne Community Center is a wonderful resource. Roxy Lohuis, Coordinator of Adult and Senior Services, comes up with all kinds of activities for seniors to keep us mentally and physically active.”

George is patriotic and considers the United States to be the best country in the world. “I am so happy to live in this country and on Key Biscayne. I enjoy the freedom of being an American combined with the relaxed vibe of living on a tropical island. Sometimes I imagine this is a resort in the Caribbean – it feels like one.”

Spending time with George, I can’t help picking up on his positivity. He has a sunny outlook on life. And after hearing his stories about Memphis in the 1960s, it makes me wonder if Elvis Presley ever visited the Key Biscayne Hotel, wearing his blue suede shoes.

