Georgian pianist and composer to perform at Key Biscayne Piano Festival this Friday

Last week, the Key Biscayne Piano Festival brought back fan-favorite Italian virtuoso Francesco Libetta for an unforgettable evening and Q&A session. Now, they’re traveling to the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, bringing the superb Georgian pianist Nicolas Namoradze to concertgoers on the island.

After Libetta performed in front of a full house, the Festival is now preparing for its final concert of the 2022-23 season–yet another season with unmissable performances.

Namoradze will be performing a one-hour concert with no intermission on Friday (March 3rd) at 7pm at the Crossbridge Church, located at 160 Harbor Drive. Seats will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The concert, completely free to the public, is no exception to the Festival’s trend of bringing extraordinary international artists to the island in collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival.

Namoradze, both a pianist and composer, has been described as “sparkling…sensitive and coloristic” by The New York Times and “set to become one of the truly important artists of his generation” by Grammy-winning American classical pianist Emanuel Ax.

He will bring his island audience a varied program, including composers like Rachmaninoff, Ligeti, and Schubert, as well as his own compositions. Here is the full program:

Rachmaninoff-Kocsis

Vocalise, Op. 34 No. 14

Namoradze

Memories of Rachmaninoff’s “Georgian Song”

Rachmaninoff-Namoradze

Adagio from Symphony No. 2, Op. 27

Ligeti

Etude XI “En suspens” from Etudes, Book 2

Schubert

Andante sostenuto and Scherzo from Sonata in B-flat major D960

Scriabin

Sonata No. 4 Op. 30

For more information, call (305) 361-2770 or email info@keypianofestival.org.

To visit the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s website, click here.