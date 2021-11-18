Get a free limited-edition, reusable Starbucks holiday cup this Thursday

If you want to continue enjoying Starbucks' holiday cup designs longer, you can get one for FREE this Thursday, Nov. 18.

Along with their holiday beverages now available, including the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, the coffee chain will give away reusable red holiday cups if you order a fall or holiday drink.

This year’s reusable cup honors Starbucks 50th anniversary and is made with 50 percent recycled content, according to the company’s website.

Quantities are limited and while supplies last. The red cup giveaway is available however you order, including mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup and through delivery on Uber Eats.

The Starbucks on the island is in the Key Colony Shopping Center at 200 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305) 361-3496

