Ghost Bikes to honor cyclists killed by motorists are becoming all-too-familiar roadside memorials on the Rickenbacker Causeway

If you're driving along the Rickenbacker Causeway and spot three junk bicycles painted white and clinging to a pole near the Bear Cut Bridge and at the entrance of Black Point Marina, you have just seen a ghost.

Well, sort of.

“Ghost Bikes” are roadside memorials that recognize cyclists who were struck and killed by drivers on the Causeway that connects the mainland to Key Biscayne.

A plaque attached to each Ghost Bike is inscribed with the name of cyclists killed there since 2012. This is a memorial initiative that Miami-Dade County adopted at the behest of family members and friends of cyclists killed. The program first started in St. Louis in 2003.

The white-painted bicycles are installed by the Miami-Dade County Park and Recreation Department in the area where cyclists were killed. The county makes the plaque and maintains the Ghost Bikes.

“We accommodate (family members’) requests and maintain the bikes there as much as we can," said Sue Kawalerski, manager of the Miami-Dade's Bike305 program, which directs the Ghost Bike memorial program.

Kawalerski said the county absorbs all costs.

The latest names added to the roadside memorial were Yaudy Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, who were struck and killed in May. Their deaths became a rallying cry for the movement to improve cyclists safety, and were cited during the 20th annual Ride of Silence on May 18, which drew over 500 cyclists.

She said other Ghost Bikes can be found around Miami-Dade, but not on county property.

Ghost Bike memorials on the Rickenbacker are off to the side to prevent a distraction among drivers, but they are visible. The underlying purpose of the memorials is simple, she added: To remind drivers to be careful when cyclists are in their path.

"The reaction is striking for people who see a Ghost Bike on the road and don't know that it represents the sadness of how many cyclists are killed on the roadways," said Kawalerski, herself an avid cyclist for 18 years.

Miami attorney Lee P. Marks, who represents the Vera family, said he fully supports the Ghost Bike memorial to raise awareness of the danger cyclists face on the roadways.

Marks, also an avid cyclist, said fallen cyclists and those who have been seriously injured should be recognized for doing something they love to do.

"I believe they should be all over the county," he said. "Cycling is a beautiful sport and provides health and mind benefits.”

Marks represented the family of Omar Otaola, a Cuban immigrant and father of two who was struck from behind and killed while cycling on the Rickenbacker – and whose name is inscribed on the first Ghost Bike there.

"Cyclists are targets of hazards with people texting, speeding and not paying attention. There's not a chance for cyclists against cars and trucks,” said Marks, adding that the family settled their lawsuit.

Marks said he encourages cyclists to ride in large groups to help avoid traffic collisions. "Safety in numbers," he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said the county should take a more active role in the Ghost Bike roadside memorial program.

"It's worth exploring whether and how Miami-Dade County could be more involved in these memorials," Cava told Kawalerski in an email. We will discuss it internally. I am sure there are zoning issues, too."

But some motorists who frequently use the Rickenbacker Causeway said though they sympathize the tragedy of cyclists and the danger they face on the roads, they believe the Ghost Bike incessantly reminds people that most motorists are not safe drivers.

Robert Gomez, who works on Key Biscayne, said he recently passed two cyclists who had stopped so he could go by. They were near the Bear Cut Bridge. “It's like they didn't trust me," he said, adding, "We were near one of the Ghost Bikes."

The Rickenbacker Causeway has become a danger zone for cyclists in the past 10-15 years. At least seven cyclists have been killed, and others seriously injured in collisions with vehicles and other cyclists, according to news reports.

Following the May deaths of Vera and Reyes, Cava took immediate precautionary action – placing temporary barriers, reduced the speed limit, and stepped up traffic enforcement along the causeway.

County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district includes the Rickenbacker, has said solutions to the safety issue must involve addressing road design at high-risk conflict points, where most accidents occur.

For example: eliminating the U-turn drop lane at Hobie Beach, where Vera and Reyes were killed. And, Regalado said, the county may want to consider relocating beach access entrance and exit points, eliminating problematic slip lanes for cars, better protecting signalized intersections, and adding more protective barriers.

She added that the Florida Department of Transportation should be a “key partner in planning and potentially helping to fund protected bike lanes."

For more information on Ghost Bikes, click here.