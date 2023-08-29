In an extraordinary display of generosity,

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne has united with Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute to launch the “Gift of a Lifetime” program. This initiative aims to make a profound impact on the lives of deserving couples by granting them the wedding of their dreams.

Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute cancer survivor Morgan Hartman and her fiancé, Baptist Health patient, Phil Deamezola, will walk down the aisle in a ceremony to take place on October 19 at the Key Biscayne luxury resort.

Every detail of the wedding event will be donated to the couple and 50 guests, including the bridal dress, groom’s tuxedo, decorations, and an on-site wedding planner.

“We believe in the power of love, resilience, and community, and we are honored to donate a wedding to Morgan and Phil,” said Derek Flint, The Ritz’s Market General Manager. “This once-in-a-lifetime celebration symbolizes the triumph of hope and the unbreakable spirit of those who have faced adversity. Together, we are creating memories that will last forever."

The teams at The Ritz-Carlton and Baptist Health selected Morgan Hartman and her fiancé Phillip Deamezola.

Phil proposed to Morgan on Christmas 2020— a few weeks after Morgan’s doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in her esophagus. The couple decided to postpone the nuptials until Morgan’s radiation, chemotherapy and surgery passed and her health had improved.

Early in 2023, as they celebrated Morgan’s two-year mark as cancer-free, the couple faced another health scare – Phil was diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm that required emergency surgery, for which he was treated at Baptist Health.

Inspired by their story, a mutual friend applied for the “Gift of a Lifetime” initiative on behalf of the couple.

“We are two miracles,” says Morgan. The notion of getting married with the support of The Ritz-Carlton and Baptist Health, whose doctors and treatments saved both of our lives, would be so fitting. Truly the Gift of a Lifetime.”

The couple’s wedding date is set for October 19 at the resort, where they will celebrate their love surrounded by family and friends. And The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, with its beauty, world-class service, and meticulous attention to detail, will be the fairy tale setting for an enchanting wedding.

The “Gift of a Lifetime” initiative not only celebrates love and togetherness, it showcases the generosity and community spirit of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami.