On a recent Saturday, an exciting softball game took place between two Key Biscayne teams. But the teams’ lineups were unusual.

“We had to get creative because of the shutdown,” said girls coach Manny Garcia. “When boys team coaches Paul Zuccarini and Mario Carbonell inquired if the girls’ team would play them, we immediately agreed.

The girls won the first game and the boys won the second. Parents and players had a great time, and we hope to do it again next year.”