Give Miami Day is altruism in action; here's how to participate with early giving now in progress

Give Miami Day is a day residents from the Miami area can give back in a big way -- a one-stop 24-hour online campaign shop, where all locals are philanthropists.

It is one of Melissa White’s favorite days of the year. As the executive director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, White said the day is important because it’s when residents from all over Miami-Dade County come together to support their favorite non-profit organizations that are doing the work in Miami and that do not usually get funded.

“These groups help to meet unmet needs throughout our communities,” she said. “Those are needs that other sectors like government or the private sector do not provide for.”

On Nov. 18, the community is invited to explore the online profiles of hundreds of Miami-Dade nonprofits that continuously provide the supplies, services and support the needs of residents.

Residents are encouraged to find a cause or an organization they believe in and make a charitable donation. Early giving begins Nov. 15.

Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $80 million for its 1,000-plus community nonprofits, and this year, for the 10th anniversary, its aim is to grow that generosity to $100 million.

Asked how successful Key Biscayne has been in giving in the past, and White said over $100,000 in past years.

“The reason our democracy is so successful is because our capitalist economy does not expect the government to provide for everything and our private sector does not provide for that which they do not profit from, but our independent sector (the nonprofit sector) meets the unmet needs to make our world, starting with our communities, better places to live,” she said.

For example, she offers insight into the following:

They help families with premature babies in the NICU, and families that need transportation to a hospital.

“Hospital parking garages are expensive,” White said. “Imagine if you had to be there every day for weeks or months. Some families cannot afford these extra costs or don't have a support system, but ICU Baby helps those families.” ICU Baby was started by Beth Simonton and Key Biscayner Nichole Aldrich.

Started by Key Biscayners Winnie Pritchett and Amy Zambrano, it is a group that sends iPads to wounded warriors in military hospitals as well as our service men and women overseas so that they can more readily communicate with their loved ones or read or learn.

It pays full tuition for students from Liberty City to attend college at Miami-Dade College, so they have an opportunity to further their education. The scholarship fund was started by Key Biscayners Bill and Toby Rohrer.

Focuses on mental health programming and education for individuals and families coping with addiction or the loss of a loved one to addiction. Vilma Dailey started the organization with family and friends to keep Tina's memory alive by helping other people and families going through something similar.

This group helps create a community that cares by getting neighbors from an affluent community to give and meet and care about neighbors of a community with less resources. The foundation was started by Key Biscayne’s former Police Chief Charles Press.

Started by Key Biscayners Manny Rionda, Nancy Davis and James Duncan, this group focuses on beach cleanups and environmental education around less waste, pollution to save our seas.

This effort provides cultural programming centered on music for the local and greater community. It was started by Key Biscayner Amarylli Fridgegotto.

Hosts an annual fishing tournament and donates proceeds to a scholarship at Auburn in memory of Key Biscayner Jorge Portela. It was started by Jorge's family and friends and is organized by his wife, Debbie, and their children, JP, Christine, and Jenna.

Pays for kids in the inner city to attend the Biscayne Nature Center summer camp, giving most of them their first opportunity to learn about our marine ecosystem and see the ocean. This was started by Michael Scholz’s mother, Susan, and his friends to keep his memory alive after his tragic death.

There are countless other groups started by Key Biscayners around the homeless (Hermanos del Calle), history (KB Historical and Heritage Society and Virginia Key Beach Trust), entrepreneurship (KB Children's Business Fair), civic engagement (Vote the Future or Youth Lead Change), and education (KB Children's and Education Foundation).

Asked what role the Key Biscayne Community Foundation plays in the Give Miami Day, White said, “We are the fiscal sponsors of a lot of these groups. We help them incubate and grow so that their primary function is the project, not the administration.

“Otherwise, the burden becomes too much for volunteer organizations.”

Want to give? Visit the Key Biscayne Community Foundation website here, or Give Miami Day at givemiamiday.org