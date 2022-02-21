Giving Circle luncheon will spotlight philanthropic success stories this Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle (KBWGC), a small grantmaking organization devoted to growing philanthropy among women, is hosting its annual luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Ocean Club’s Palm Court.

Founded in 2009 by Marilyn Levin, Iris Fisher and Harriet Stein, KBWGC, many members are “snowbirds” interested in giving back to the Island Paradise they have enjoyed during their extended visits.

The annual luncheon is the group’s most important philanthropic event. The reception is an opportunity to spotlight the work of organizations supporting women and children throughout the Greater Miami area.

Many groups receiving grant awards present heart-warming videos or presentations that describe their outreach, goals and examples of the local impact of donations. About 98% of the money raised is used to support the recipient organizations’ projects.

In the 15 years since its founding, KBWGC has funded 39 charitable organizations, some multiple times, and has given away over $265,000 in grants. The grants specifically support material necessities to advance programs, such as musical instruments, transportation, books, sports equipment, computers and tablets,and supplies to build a community garden.

One program KBWGC has supported is Kristi House’s Project Gold, which provides services to girls aged 13 and up who have experienced sex trafficking. These girls receive specialized services through the Project GOLD Drop-In Center, the first of its kind operating in Florida. Kristi House received funding to provide “family suppers” for the girls. Many of the girls look forward to a home-cooked meal – sometimes the only food they will get in a day.

Donations and administrative work are handled by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Members of the KBWGC oversee the grantee selection process.

The public is invited, and welcomed, to attend the Giving Circle luncheon.

For more information, click here or send questions to info@keybiscaynefoundation.org. You may also register by calling (305) 361-2770 to pay by credit card. Or, by writing a check made to the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle and mailing it to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, 240 Crandon Blvd, Suite 180, Key Biscayne 33149.

All donations are fully tax deductible. If you are unable to attend, your donation is always welcome.