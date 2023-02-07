Giving Circle to celebrate award-winning organizations at February 28 fundraising luncheon

As they have for the last 15 years, the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle will soon be hosting their annual luncheon that raises money for grants to organizations that serve women and children in need in Miami Dade. This year they received 10 grant requests and will be funding eight of them.

The review process involved interviews with representatives of the organizations and in some cases site visits to understand how they provide services.

This year's requests are different from past years. Organizations are requesting funding for basics like food, housing and to cover the cost of clients’ transportation to get to jobs and services. In the past, they’d asked for things like computers, books and supplies needed for their program.

The KBWGC found the work organizations are doing is inspiring and the people involved running programs are dedicated to helping others. KBWGC will celebrate the groups at a luncheon on February 28 at 12:30 p.m. in the Palm Court at The Ocean Club. The public is invited to partake of delicious food, good company, short reports of the projects, and a musical performance by our talented grantees.

For information about tickets and to make a donation, click here or send questions to info@keybiscaynefoundation.org.

You may also register by calling (305) 361-2770. You can pay for the luncheon – or make a donation – either by credit card or by writing a check payable to the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle and mailed to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, 240 Crandon Blvd, Suite 180, Key Biscayne 33149.