‘Go Vote Miami’ was an Election Day success

During the Nov. 8 midterm election, Key Biscayne’s Precinct 51 at the Key Biscayne Community Center was one of the busiest in Miami Dade County, with close to 1,800 ballots cast that day.

Volunteers like Christina Bracken from GoVoteMiami.org and others made sure the lines kept moving all day long. “We were slammed,” said Bracken, adding that early voting provided a less stressful way to vote and made the entire experience more enjoyable – not to mention alleviating the load and stress for the Election Day staff and local volunteers.