Golf cart enforcement and commuter transportation to Brickell top agenda for Tuesday’s Village Council meeting

Transportation issues are expected to provide the bulk of discussion at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Key Biscayne Village Council meeting, specifically the enforcement of golf cart infractions, which can result in a $75 fine for a first offense and $175 for a second.

Also on the agenda is the next step toward possibly bringing in a 10-seat electric commuter shuttle, which would run from the Key to the Brickell area, close to the Metrorail system or Metromover.

In addition, there will be a presentation by Aileen Boucle, Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization regarding an overview of the county’s SMART (Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit) Plan.

Police Chief Frank Sousa is expected to address the ordinance amending Article II, Section 26 on rules and fines associated with golf carts or Slow Moving Vehicles.

Offenses such as riding on sidewalks, parading down Crandon Boulevard (with the exception of crossovers at marked intersections), riding on beaches, not carrying a license, or carrying excessive passengers are grounds for violations. In addition, the Village will adhere to county codes regarding a lack of headlights or windshields.

As far as the commuter to Brickell, a resolution calling for the authorization to allow Village Manager Steve Williamson to apply for a matching Florida Department of Transportation Public Transit Service Development Program grant in the amount of $344,477 to expand the Village’s on-demand transit service will be discussed.

That item was recommended by Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, and comes well after the completion of a Key Biscayne Traffic Mobility Study in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion.

A community survey not only resulted in wishes for the shuttle to Brickell, but called for two more Freebee shuttles in addition to five five-passenger vehicles presently.

Over the past few years, Freebee ridership has steadily grown, from less than 1,000 uses in 2016 to more than 100,000 rides before the pandemic and 83,639 last year.

Based on 198 responses from the community survey, 84% were in favor of expanding on-demand transportation and 73% would use a service such as the commuter to connect to the Metrorail or Metromover for work and/or recreation.

The shuttle would allow for peak hours and would depart from the Community Center.

Among other items potentially up for discussion Tuesday evening:

- A resolution authorizing Williamson to engage planning and design professional(s) to develop a concept design for the Rickenbacker Causeway, and not to exceed $175,000.

- A resolution accepting a 2022 Neat Streets Miami matching grant of $25,001 for a tree planting program.

- How campaign finance reports should be handled.

- New lights for St. Agnes’ lighting retrofit project.

- A verbal update on athletic field allocation and online registration.

- Marine Stadium construction updates.