I want to explain why I know my qualifications and vision make me best suited to be our next mayor. I trust you will agree.

For thirty-eight years I helped create legislation that changed our state and local communities for the better. My career gave me unique insight into how government works and how we can make it work for us. I represented some of Florida’s leading companies and cities, as well as groups like the March of Dimes and Goodwill. On behalf of Key Biscayne, I won the fight to keep our Fire-Rescue Department from being absorbed by Miami-Dade County. I also helped our Village secure over $15 million in state support to fund Crandon Boulevard improvements, stormwater and wastewater projects, maintained our share of county transportation dollars, and enacted bicycle regulations.

At the age of 6, I came to this country from Cuba and was raised by my mother and grandmother. My father, a veteran pilot at the Bay of Pigs, was killed in combat in the Congo fighting an attempted communist takeover.

I have a degree in Political Science from Florida International University (FIU). As an alumnus, I received the Torch Award, the University’s highest recognition for graduates who have made a positive impact in their fields. I started my career working for Mayor Maurice Ferre at the City of Miami and from there was recruited to head FIU’s government affairs efforts. I then founded my own public affairs firm which was considered amongst the best in Florida.

I have been blessed with professional success and feel strongly about giving back to my community. That is why I endowed a permanent scholarship for high-achieving low-income students in the political sciences at FIU. It is also why I serve on the board of an organization that has awarded $1.2 billion in support to small businesses. Thanks to my successes, I am able to self-fund my campaign. I am not taking contributions. The residents of Key Biscayne are my only special interest.

So why am I running?

I’m running because the Rickenbacker Causeway is the driveway to our homes and we need to preserve the free flow of traffic while respecting its multi-modal character. When the privatization of the Rickenbacker was being considered, I helped organize and lead a citizen-driven process that prevented it.

I’m running because of traffic congestion in our community. In my professional life, I represented many transportation entities, including the US Department of Transportation, and am familiar with strategies to improve traffic and how to implement them.

I’m running because we have important infrastructure priorities, which, if all projects are undertaken, exceed our financial capacity. We need staggered, targeted investments that will sustain the life of our island and not massive increases in the amounts we pay to our local government. We will supplement our dollars with federal and state resources. And I will bring home funds for these projects.

I’m running because we need more police visibility. Our police are top-notch, but there is a lack of presence in our neighborhoods. Other communities enjoy the volunteer services of certified police officers. I will work with all stakeholders to get additional manpower at little cost to us.

I’m running to promote respect and civility between our government, residents and neighbors. I will foster a customer service culture at our Village Hall. Someone will answer your call or you can expect a call back within 24 hours. I will also propose a “Street-by-Street” strategy where I, along with staff and neighbors, will walk each street to identify deficiencies and have them fixed. I will also have office hours so that anyone can show up and talk to me. I call that “Get me the Mayor.”

I’m running to successfully address external threats to our Village from other governments. Often, our residents and local government are an afterthought or we are regarded as simply a revenue source. Many of the folks making decisions downtown or up north care little, for example, how events on Virginia Key impact us. I have no fear of the external forces that try to cloud decision-making. Key Biscayne will not be ignored.

Finally, I’m running with a commitment to not grow the size of government, but I will make sure services are appropriately funded. Because of new property valuations, others will be tempted to spend money on items that are not mission specific. You have my guarantee that, as your Mayor, I will make sure that every dollar spent is directly benefiting Key Biscayne and that we will continue to have the lowest tax rate in Miami-Dade County.

My wife and I have enjoyed Key Biscayne for 21 years. We have two daughters and four grandchildren. I am your neighbor and with your support look forward to serving as your Mayor. Let’s work together to secure our future.