Gomez appreciates opportunity to further serve Village, as its mayor

Thank you for sending me to the mayoral election runoff on November 8. I appreciate the support of those who voted for me and welcome the opportunity to engage with neighbors who may not be as familiar with me.

The primary election is behind us; however, the issues confronting Key Biscayne remain at the forefront of this crucial election.

I love Key Biscayne and entered this race because I firmly believe my qualifications, successful career in governmental relations (including 14 years as the Village’s public affairs consultant), and clear positions make me the right choice during these challenging times.

Building trust, transparency and accountability with you is incredibly important to me, and I made a conscious decision to self-fund my campaign. No one will come to our door seeking favors or government contracts because of their financial support.

For the past 21 years, my wife and I have enjoyed life on Key Biscayne. We treasure this island paradise and our wonderful way of life here. Many of you received negative mailers about me during the primary election and I graciously ask that you dump them in the trash. Please take the time to get to know me directly – my work and my record.

Key Biscayne is facing serious issues, such as the Rickenbacker Causeway redevelopment/privatization, a homeless encampment on Virginia Key, large-scale infrastructure initiatives on our doorstep, massive development projects within our community, and a proposal to take away your control of your neighborhood. Any one of these could dismantle the aesthetics and character of our beautiful island.

As a Key Biscayne resident and voter, your input is critical in helping formulate strategies and policies to safeguard our homes. I respectfully ask that we approach the issues in a mindful and positive manner that allows for a civil electoral process. I ask that you hear and weigh my opinions and positions and not the noise of the dark money political groups that have been hired and paid to lie about me and distract you from the issues.

There are two people running for Mayor and where we stand on the issues is all that matters. It is vital that you evaluate our records and proposals to guide Key Biscayne into the future and judge for yourselves who is the better candidate to lead our community.

Please feel free to stop and say hello if you see me campaigning or just call me at (305) 905-9801 if you want to discuss anything. I value your feedback. I speak directly to everyone and will continue to work hard for your support.

You’ll have the final say on Election Day, November 8. Please remember to vote, vote early if you can, and encourage your neighbors and friends to vote for me, Fausto B. Gomez, #115 on the ballot, as Mayor of Key Biscayne.