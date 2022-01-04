Great white shark spotted off Key Biscayne an “amazing” experience

Creatures of the sea never stop amazing Key Biscayne charter boat captain Quinton Dieterle, who for 35 years has been casting fishing lines off modified boats in waters around the world.

Such was the right before the holidays, when the six-person crew aboard his 45-foot Hatteras, the Cutting Edge, became fascinated by spotting an estimated 18-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark frolicking in crystal clear azure water just south of Fowey Rocks Lighthouse, about seven miles southeast of Cape Florida.

“Traveling the world, I’ve seen a lot of cool stuff, like a 600-pound marlin and tons of sharks, but this is just the second great white (the previous nearly 20 years ago), and they’re usually big when you see them,” said Dieterle, better known as “Capt. Q.”

The Miami native has been fishing off the coast of Miami, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas for years, and in 2012 he captained a record-setting haul in the West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s 75th Silver Sailfish Derby, the world’s oldest and prestigious event.

But, spotting the largest predatory fish in the world alongside his boat was a bonus for him and his crew last Thursday.

“Was I scared? No. Just amazed,” he said. “Now, if I had been swimming, well, that’s a different story.”

Dieterle said he did see a lot of people swimming that day and people dangling their feet in the ocean off the sharp reefs that surround the famous “Eye of Miami” light. The shark was spotted in only about 15 feet of water.

His advice?

“In all honesty, people are just naive,” he said. “They are swimming like nothing is out there, but there’s a lot of stuff there that can hurt you ... No matter what they say, these sharks (can be) harmful. They are going to take what they want if they’re hungry, whether it’s you or food.”

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, great white sharks have 300 teeth, yet do not chew their food, preferring instead to swallow entire mouth-sized pieces.

Dieterle said he sold the rights to the photos taken that day, but a YouTube video showing the impressive size of the shark had generated more than 500 views so far.

According to experts, it’s not uncommon for great white sharks to swim down the coast into Biscayne Bay, nearly 1,500 miles, to get into warmer waters.

Coincidentally, on Dec. 23 of 2019 — the same calendar day Dieterle and his crew spotted this shark — a 998-pound great white by the name of “Ironbound” pinged in Biscayne Bay moving south of Bill Baggs State Park. That shark had been tagged and monitored by OCEARCH, an environmental data-centric organization that aids scientists and works to protect sharks, especially those near extinction.

In early December, a Twitter user spotted as many as 100 great white sharks up and down the East Coast using the OCEARCH shark tracker .

Are these sharks hungry?

Award-winning outdoors columnist Ed Killer of Treasure Coast newspapers said winter has been the ideal Florida vacation time for great whites.

“This time of year, it’s becoming more and more common,” he said. “What they’ll do is come down from Massachusetts and New York, where they’ve spent the summer feeding on the seal population. The thinking now is, a lot of these sharks are pregnant females, but they don’t know that yet for a fact because they have yet to capture a live birth. But, they think they will give birth to their pups in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Killer has noticed a “regular occurrence” in great whites being spotted along the Space Coast, Treasure Coast, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, but especially at this time of year.

“Here’s what we do know — we haven’t had a great white-human interaction in Florida waters any time in recent history,” he said. “Do we know if they’re not feeding? We don’t know that. I’ve heard of anglers reeling in a big tuna, and then the great white lunges and grabs the tuna as it’s being reeled in, so there’s evidence they are feeding.”

This particular shark off Key Biscayne was “really close to shore, which kind of indicates it may have been looking for food (cobia) or avoiding other predators,” Killer said.

He said he’s seen where divers off Jupiter and West Palm Beach try to get as close to the sharks as possible, simply to shoot captivating photos.

“They think it’s like a puppy dog, and they’ll toss a bonito to get it close to the boat — don’t do that!” Killer said. “They’re going to bite you, and it’s not going to be pretty.

“I know I wouldn’t mess around with it.”