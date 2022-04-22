The housing crisis and the strong demand for properties in Miami and throughout Florida has generated a construction boom that translates into a great challenge for developers and builders: How to meet delivery contracts in the face of delays in almost all sectors.

“We have done consulting for large companies recently, and we see delays in all aspects since last year,” says Mariano Grimaux, president of Isola Construction and Consulting, who has just moved his offices to Key Biscayne (Key Executive Building, #318).

“We believe that this critical moment, where the logistical problems brought by the pandemic and the current strong demand have come together, will take time to normalize. That is why you have to be very prepared to face a work, know how to anticipate it, and see where the bottlenecks are going to be so as not to have delays in what is planned.”

Grimaux sat with Islander News for a brief chat to discuss the situation.

In. How is it possible to plan a work with the current problems?

MG. To start a work before, 10% was asked for the purchase of materials. That no longer exists. Now up to 50% of the cost of equipment, materials and appliances is required; everything is purchased first.

In some cases we have to store it ourselves. We buy it and store it to make sure we have it and that it will be there on time during construction. It is necessary to have solutions to deal with these critical moments and with so many delays. You have to know how to adapt and give the right response to comply with the schedule and move forward intelligently.

IN. Where to put the priorities today at work?

MG. We are currently trying to secure as soon as possible the air conditioning equipment, windows, the entire electrical system, the plumbing system, and appliances. For high-end construction appliances, which is what we do, an Italian kitchen, for example, there is a delivery delay of six to nine months.

IN. Do customers understand these issues?

MG. We have to explain beforehand the challenges we have. In many cases of reforms, the equipment that is in use is left until the new ones arrive. But this must be done very carefully, taking all the precautions and measures, to avoid that when the new equipment arrives there may be measurement problems, we do not want any detail to fail, that is why we must be well prepared.

Another problem today is cost estimates. Subcontractors are working with estimates for only 30 days, and that makes planning very difficult. But they are forced to do so because they change prices due to inflation. In order to work, many subcontractors are buying unavailable materials from outside Florida, bringing them from Georgia, South Carolina, and other states.

IN. How long is this madness with skyrocketing prices going to last?

MG. Sol De Camps, an economist and in charge of managing logistics for Isola Construction Group, addressed this question:

“My opinion is that the situation is going to stabilize now that the Federal Reserve is going to gradually raise the interest rate to contain inflation. When there is more inventory, due to the rise in interest, the market and prices will stabilize. People see the increase in property prices, but taxes and property insurance are also increasing a lot, which have doubled.”