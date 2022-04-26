Gross-Kellogg elected to the PTA/PTSA Council Executive Board for the Central Region

Longtime island resident Jackie Gross-Kellogg has been elected to the Miami Dade County Council Executive Board as the Central Region Coordinator.

As part of her duties, she will assist schools with PTA/PTSA compliance, as well as connecting schools with resources that the Council offers to parents, students and teachers.

The Central Region includes high schools such as Mast Academy, Coral Gables Senior, Miami Central, Miami Senior, Miami Northwestern, Miami Springs, South Miami, Booker T. Washington, Miami Edison, Doral, Miami Jackson and corresponding middle and elementary public schools.

“Getting involved with your local PTA as a parent, grandparent, teacher, student, or local business owner is the best way to bring the community together,” Gross-Kellogg told Islander News. “I look forward to all the great people I’ll be meeting.”

As a proud public-school advocate, Gross-Kellogg has been involved in the PTA since her children were at Key Biscayne K-8, Carver Middle and Coral Gables Sr. High School.

Some of her proudest achievements have been building the garden at Key Biscayne K-8, advocating for MAST Academy to expand seats for Key Biscayne residents and successfully advocating for renovations to her alma mater Coral Gables Sr. High School.

Gross-Kellogg is also an advocate for Green Apple school initiatives such as composting, solar energy and electric school buses and youth athletics (All Miami-Dade Soccer Class of '86).

Currently, Gross-Kellogg is a member of the Key Biscayne Education Advisory Board.