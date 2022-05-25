Oscar Olea chuckles each time a girl comes somersaulting into his studio gym, giddy about having watched Simone Biles or McKayla Maroney execute a flawless gymnastics performance with the hopes of emulating them.

Funny how it seems to happen about every four years.

But the former professional artistic gymnast, once among the hopefuls for the Colombian National team, is trying to change that perception for a sport rarely followed in the United States until the Olympics.

“On Key Biscayne, it’s still brand new,” said Olea, who has owned and operated Flip Out Workout for eight years, recently moving to its current location in the L’Esplanade Mall. “I’m still struggling to continuously see (enthusiastic interest beyond the Olympic years).”

But, lately, he’s been, well, beaming with pride after two of his students recently earned gold medals at the USA Gymnastics (USAG) State Meet at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Luiza Algranti, 10, competing in the Xcel Silver class, won two events and placed first all-around with a 38.475 total, while Gabriela Martinez, 8, placed first in all four events (uneven bars, floor exercise, beam and vault) and earned an impressive 39.350 total to win the Xcel Bronze class.

“One of my goals when starting this gymnastics business was to have a state champion one day,” Olea wrote on his Instagram post after the event. “Joyfully, I have been blessed with the reality of having two state champions this weekend.”

He said he prefers to have his girls compete under the “harder” USAG umbrella rather than the Amateur Athletic Union “because the judging aspect is more lenient in AAU.”

Olea, 36, who said he has devoted “all of my attention” to the sport, started his gymnastics training company at Village Green Park before shifting to the Key Biscayne Community Day School Church across the street. In the L’esplanade Mall, he and his two employees now have between 85 and 90 girls in non-competitive classes, and another six or seven focused on competitive training.

“It’s going well. We’ve been trying to continue the sport,” he said. “In Key Biscayne, we have a lot of talented athletes, like those in soccer and field hockey, and I’ve been blessed to have (our share) of talented athletes.”

Other students who have excelled in the competitive ranks under Olea’s watchful eyes have included Valeria Alvarez and Valerie Borrelli (who both qualified for last year's Xcel Gold regional event in Georgia), and Maria Carroll.

Putting to use what he learned as a professional from the age of 10-24 and training for 2-3 years with the best gymnasts in Colombia -- including the "privilege" of training with his native country's first (and three-time) Olympic gymnast, Jorge Hugo Giraldo López -- Olea tries to relay his passion for the sport to his students.

“It teaches balance, coordination, how to build strength, build confidence,” Olea said. “The body is not supposed to be flipping and doing these crazy skills, but fear is overcome by hard work and consistency, and I try to build that upon my students, from the lower to higher levels, to have that responsibility and to do what makes them happy.”

Those at the competitive level train four times a week and require occasional one-hour trips to the Leyva Gymnastics Academy facility in West Kendall, a partnered professional gym which has the necessary, sanctioned apparatuses, such as parallel bars and high bars, “so they can understand the feeling of each event (in a professional setting) and also understand that this is a really expensive sport. ... we travel all over Florida.”

Meanwhile, he’ll continue promoting the health benefits of gymnastics with all of its competitive attributes, realizing his own hard work has paid off.

“Personally, I didn’t think I’d be here eight years, in our own facility,” '' he said. “Hopefully, with these new girls coming in …”

Either way, the Summer Games are never too far off.

For information on the Flip Out Workout, call or text (786) 378-2674 or follow them on Instagram.