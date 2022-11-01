Halloween in Key Biscayne, a community festival returns in full swing

The traditional parade of children and families celebrating Halloween in Key Biscayne was a real party this Monday, October 31 and, without pandemic restrictions, garnered great participation from the community, who enjoyed the evening of costumes, shows and house decorations that awaited the little ones and their trick or treating.

As it does every year, the parade started at the Village Green Park area and W Heather Dr and went along Glenridge Dr, Woodcrest Rd, Ridgewood Rd and Hampton Ln.

The island police had active participation all night, with units set up at key points along the route, and a booth in the Village Green where officers handed out candy and glow bracelets to the children.

Halloween is followed by the celebration of the Day of the Dead this November 1. Originally and now most commonly celebrated in Mexico, it is a long-standing tradition in which those who have passed away return to spend a night among the living.

There is no precise date or place that marks its origin in history, but it is known that the Day of the Dead was born from pre-Hispanic customs that began to be modified after the Spanish conquest and the arrival of Catholicism in 1521.