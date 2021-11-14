Featuring “Miami Live Piano and Friends” -- a new ensemble featuring piano, violin, viola, vello and percussion --The Key Biscayne Piano Festival presents its second concert of the season from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The concert, which organizers say will “celebrate life, love and nature,” will be held overlooking Biscayne Bay at The Cleat, No Name Harbor, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The free concert will include scores from movie soundtracks and ballads and melodies from around the world -- with no intermission. Just tell the park ranger at the gate that you are coming for the concert. Seating is limited so bring your blanket or beach chair, just in case.

For more info, call (305) 361-2770 or email info@KeyPianoFestival.org.