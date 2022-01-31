Happening Monday, Jan 31, Interactive presentation on Florida’s property insurance market.

On Monday, January 31, Key Biscayne residents are invited to learn about Florida’s insurance market in a free presentation by Sha’ Ron James, Florida’s former Insurance Consumer Advocate and Attorney at Gunster, Florida’s law firm for business.

During the interactive presentation, attendees will learn about

- What is the state of the property insurance market?

- What is the new rate environment?

- Are there any changes to Florida’s insurance laws?

- Is self-insurance an option?

The presentation is organized, free of charge, by Fausto Gomez, President of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council

Sha’ Ron James Florida’s has worked under three Florida CFO’s and has represented insurance consumers before the Office of Insurance Regulation and the Department of Financial Services.

She is a recognized speaker, educator, author and thought leader on insurance.

The event will be on Monday, January 31st, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Crossbridge Auditorium, 160 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne