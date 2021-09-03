With several of South Florida’s most beautiful butterfly species in decline and facing extension, a local business has started an effort to create a sanctuary for these beautiful creatures of natures.

This coming Saturday, September 4, residents are invited to the Grand Opening of Butterfly Jungle, an effort spearheaded by the owners of OpenSeas Café in Crandon Park, who have formed the Save the Monarch Foundation, an organization dedicated to preservation and protection of local butterflies species like the Miami Blue, Monarch and Schauss Swallowtail.

The event will feature live music and catering from OpenSeas Café.

Butterfly Jungle and OpenSeas Café are in Crandon Park, at 6747 Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne, Parking Lot 4.

For more information, click here or call (305) 606-5288.