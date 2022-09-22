Happening Saturday: Donut Gallery celebrates 50th Anniversary with community event

The Zambrano family has owned and operated the island tradition that is the Donut Gallery, since 1972, when Benjamin Zambrano bought the small and friendly diner that has welcomed residents and visitors alike for generations.

Now, the Zambrano family invites the island community to join the Donut Gallery for a special celebration of their 50-year anniversary this Saturday, September 24th.

This September 2022 marks 50 years of serving Key Biscayne residents and visitors, making sure they walk out with big smiles and satisfied stomachs. To read more about all the emotions and stories behind this important milestone for the beloved restaurant, click here.

The festivities will last from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 pm, and will offer free champagne, fun giveaways, raffles for Donut Gallery shirts and free meals, discounted meals for lucky attendees who find prizes under their seat, and more!

There is even a birthday cake cutting - and serving - at 1 p.m.

All the fun will take place at Key Biscayne’s Donut Gallery, located at 83 Harbor Drive.

For more information, call 305-361-9985.