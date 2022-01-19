The Citizens Scientist Project, a program of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, will present a lecture Jan. 19 on horseshoe crab biology. The lecture will be led by Ana Zagroniz, the Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent in Miami-Dade County.

Zagroniz, who focuses on coastal and marine resources, delivers programming that addresses the needs of both the environment and local stakeholders. She works most frequently with fishermen, the boating community, scuba divers, and natural resource managers.

Her program areas include promoting healthy habitats and ecosystems, and improving marine and environmental literacy.

This presentation, which starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and it will cover basic horseshoe crab biology and the UF/IFAS & FWC Horseshoe Crab Watch Program.

The presentation is open to the public. Due to concerns from the recent Omicron COVID surge, it will only be offered virtually, available on Zoom, at Meeting ID: 816 1560 8236; Password, 006299