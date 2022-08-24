Happening Thursday: Key Biscayne’s Citizen Project Lecture 1000 Eyes on the Water

This coming Thursday, August 25th, residents will have the opportunity to listen to a lecture by Tyler Mominey, Miami Waterkeeper’s Education and Outreach Coordinator.

Mominey also leads the outreach and education team for Miami Waterkeeper. Born and raised in South Florida, Tyler has always been passionate about Florida’s waters.

Receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Central Florida, Mominey has taken the necessary steps to be active in protecting and fighting for his home.

The lecture will be on the 1000 Eyes on the Water program – a volunteer-based and community-led initiative to help the Miami Waterkeeper team detect and report pollution in South Florida’s Bay and waterways.

To offer ways to get involved with the project, the talk is available to attendees in person and via Zoom, completely free and open to the public.

Tomorrow’s talk will be held in-person at:

Key Biscayne Community Center

10 Village Green Way

Lighthouse Room, 2nd Floor

It will also be available via Zoom at:

Meeting ID: 845 4928 9902

Password: 1000eyes

For more details about the event, click here.

For more information, on Miami Waterkeeper's, click here.