The Village of Key Biscayne has extended an invitation to all residents to the town hall in order to learn about how stormwater discharge, sea-level rise, tides and rain events impact our village and how pumps, roadway modifications and green infrastructure combined with a comprehensive stormwater system upgrade can offer a more resilient future for our home.

The educational offer includes information about our existing stormwater drainage system and the challenges in making it more resilient as we face rising sea levels and intensifying rain events.

The more street flooding becomes an issue in our community the more we need to stay educated about it and the steps we can take to stop it, even if all we can do is stay on top of what’s going on. And with new investments in drainage system son the horizon the village wants to make sure that the residents are there every step of the way.

Public participation is paramount and the Village encourages residents to join this interactive Town Hall in person at the Key Biscayne Community Center (Island Room) on Thursday, July 29 at 6 p.m. Portions of this event will be available on Zoom and on Channel 77 for those who cannot attend in-person