Happy 95th to a local S’hero: Joan Gill Blank, Key Biscaye’s historian

Joan Gill Blank is the final S’hero in our Women’s History Month series. To many, Blank is known as the “Key Biscayne Historian.” She and her first husband moved to our island in 1951 to raise their three children, and they lived on the Matheson Coconut Plantation. On April 3, Blank will be celebrating her 95th birthday.

In the 1950s, Blank was a writer and freelance journalist. In the 1960s, as editor and art director for several Florida-based business and investment magazines, she concealed her identity from subscribers in the male-dominated field using only her initials, never her first name. Later, in the 70s, writing environmental and historic columns for the Miami News, The Miami Herald, Miami Today and the Islander News, she was finally able to write under her own name.

For the nationwide celebration of the American Revolution Bicentennial in 1976, Blank and co-editor Beth Read (another ‘50s era Key Biscayne pioneer) teamed up for the official Florida Bicentennial commemorative book, Born of the Sun (1975). They featured essays and articles by well-respected Florida authors, archeologists, politicians and environmentalists as well as illustrations by Florida artists.

In Blank’s 1996 book, Key Biscayne: A History of Miami's Tropical Island and the Cape Florida Lighthouse, she explores 4,000 years of local history: from the time of its first settlers, the Tequesta, to Ponce de Leon’s arrival, to the island’s use as a military and lighthouse reservation, the Seminole Wars and shipwreck salvaging. Then they describe the area’s role as a coconut plantation and playground for the wealthy in the early 1900s before moving on to its present function as a residential and high-rise condominium village surrounded by public parkland.

Drawing from original documents, including letters and images saved by descendants of settlers and lighthouse keepers, Key Biscayne offers a vivid portrait of this compelling treasure and the Cape Florida Lighthouse, which has stood watch on our Island for over 170 years.

Another project that she developed, the Key Biscayne Heritage Trail – a collaborative venture with the Village, County and State governments – created historic markers throughout the island that integrate our history into the landscape.

Another notable accomplishment has been her dedication to uncovering the stories and experiences of the original resident families, resulting in a comprehensive understanding of the island's past. Under her many hats, Joan Gill Blank is a remarkable figure who broke barriers. Her work added to South Florida’s arts, humanities, history and cultural development. She also demonstrated, early-on, that women’s perspectives are valuable and important. Her focus on Key Biscayne and the Cape Florida Lighthouse has enriched our knowledge and helped to preserve our island's storied history for generations to come.

