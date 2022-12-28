Taking a cue from Dr. Seuss, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas Trees" from a church on Key Biscayne had a similar, heartwarming ending to the famous children's story and comedy film.

Pastor Dennis Eastling of the Key Biscayne Community Church appeared to have been scammed of $34,500 when the 900 Christmas trees they had ordered from a broker in New Jersey never arrived.

But with a little prodding from a savvy detective, a wide array of media coverage (in print, online and television), and maybe a shift in his conscience, the Grinch's heart, well, "grew three sizes" and he returned the money this week.

"We're going to break even after all this, at least, but it will affect the mission projects we usually do," said Eastling, affectionately known as Pastor Denny.

Usually, the profits from the annual Christmas tree sale on Glenridge Road have ranged between $30,000 and $60,000 after all expenses are paid – "a pretty good chunk of money," the pastor said.

Then, sounding like the fictional Mayor of Whoville, he added: "I want everyone to know how grateful we are for the support of the community."

Back in June, Pastor Denny had located a new broker for Christmas trees in Cedar Grove Township, NJ, and sent him the check for $34,500. Just before Thanksgiving, however, no shipment had arrived, and text messages, emails and phone calls went unanswered.

In stepped Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, who connected with the police in Cedar Grove. As time passed, it seemed like a hopeless cause as more, similar cases cropped up on message boards around the country.

Finally, veteran Key Biscayne Detective Fernando Carvajal got in touch with the broker.

"I think after that conversation, he understood the gravity of the situation," Chief Sousa said. "And he knew it was all over the news … But I don't know if that's what influenced him."

"It was some clever work by the police," Pastor Denny said. "I don't know what (Det. Carvajal told him), but it was convincing."

The overnighted check still required 10 "Don't hold your breath" days to clear the bank.

"(The broker) has had this issue in the past, so that was a concern to us," Chief Sousa said, "but at the end of the day, the church got their money back."

As news of the scam unfolded, several Good Samaritans were eager to help, and a couple of God-sent coincidences, if you will, helped make this a true Christmas miracle.

First, Eric Labrador, the church's outreach director who operates the tree tent, went in search of some trees to uphold his promise to some of his usual customers.

He happened to visit a tree tent in northeast Miami, in Aventura, operated by Jim Basi, who told Labrador he had been victimized by the same New Jersey broker a year ago in a $44,000 scam. Feeling empathy for the Key Biscayne Community Church, Basi let Labrador purchase 375 of his trees, at cost, on consignment and donated 75 more to the church.

"Later, when we went to write our check, like $7,000, he just said, 'Write the check to St Jude's Children's Hospital.' He didn't take the money," Pastor Denny said. "I thought that was so commendable. He wasn't even getting a penny."

The church sold 208 trees in the first 15 hours. A couple of days later, two young men with a truckload of trees from North Carolina had heard of the church's plight, and 85 more trees were purchased.

"That's something that never happens," Pastor Denny said. "We were going all the way to Canada (for our trees). They either had a surplus (in North Carolina) or maybe (after an earlier drought) an over-harvesting of trees put them in a dilemma, and now I think they are starting to recover."

Meanwhile, members of the community also chipped in.

Melissa White, with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, and former Council member Katie Petros "came here to the church and started working right away," Pastor Denny said.

They set up a Pushpay service for donations, in which visitors can still click here, drop down to #STOP THE GRINCH Key Biscayne, and enter their amount. So far, $1,350 has been raised.

Councilman Frank Caplan, a good friend of the pastor during his 11 years of leadership at the church, also stopped by, and he later commented about the community’s heartwarming spirit during a Village Council meeting.

And, there have been others.

"We've had people come into the tent -- normally we take in, say, on the safe end, maybe $200 or $150 on a tree -- and they'd give us the money and not take a tree, and just thanked us for serving us all these years," Pastor Denny said. "That left me dumbfounded. They were sorry we were treated like that, and we're just eternally grateful to them.

"We've also had so many phone calls and people stopping in and saying they're sorry."

Pastor Denny said the church sold about 350 trees in all, despite a late start.

"We have a few left and, basically, they're free, although a donation would be appreciated," he said. "We didn't want them to go to waste."

For now, the church's mission to provide funds to several orphanages, such as the Hope International projects in India and Costa Rica, are on hold.

The church also has helped fund projects in the Ukraine and Haiti (Grace International), as well as the Children's Home in Miami; His House in the Miami Gardens area; and United We All Can, a homeless mission in Miami, where $400 a month helps offset the costs for Pastor Frank Diaz's project. But, now, even that is in jeopardy.

"At least we didn't go under," Pastor Denny said, breathing a sigh of relief.

Next year, he said, "We're going to hand-pick our trees; there's a tree farm in Michigan and one in Wisconsin. We were told we can actually tag the trees."

This coming week, he will talk to the owner of the Michigan farm when he visits his family in the community of Hart.

As for "The Grinch" in New Jersey? He could have faced felony grand theft charges that could have resulted in 3 to 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted in his home state.

"I felt confident it would turn into a criminal matter once we were working with the police department there (in Cedar Grove)," Chief Sousa said. "I knew a resolution, one way or the other, would be the result.

"You would hope people learn their lessons (and not do this again). His was a close call. But we need to focus on the positives."

The moral of this story?

"Always be careful who you do business with," Chief Sousa said.

"Here, good prevailed. It shows what the community can do. It's a feel-good holiday story, and although they didn't quite take in enough to do the fundraisers they wanted, they didn't feel the gravity of the total loss it could have been, either."

Like "The Grinch" in the movie finally realized: "Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas ...Perhaps ... means a little bit more!"