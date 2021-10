While residents on Harbor Drive, between Fernwood Road and Woodcrest Road will have access to their homes, that portion of Harbor Drive will be closed for traffic on weekdays through October 29.

The Village of Key Biscayne announced the closures starting this Monday, October 18, until Friday, October 29.

The road will be closed to update water and sewer connections, with work, and closures, taking place daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

The closures will exclude Saturday and Sunday.