Have questions on the Rickenbacker plan? Special meeting with Regalado and Village Council Wednesday hopes to provide answers

Many thoughts, concerns and ideas have been bantered around ever since Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed an RFP for the potential privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

From “owning” the Causeway, building a tunnel into Key Biscayne to “having a seat at the table,” Village Council Members and residents alike have put forth an array of thoughts regarding the proposed “Plan Z” which would totally revamp the causeway; the only way in and out of the island for residents and visitors.

At last Tuesday’s Village Council meeting, the decision was made to schedule a special Village Council meeting where residents could learn more about the plans to rework the causeway in a is upcoming project that will impact our entry to the Village.

The special meeting will be held this coming Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Council chambers, at 560 Crandon Blvd., behind the fire station.

Miami-Dade County District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado will also be present at the meeting.

Those attending in person will be required to wear facial coverings and the chamber is set up to maintain social distancing protocols. Those willing to participate remotely, can do so by calling (305) 365-7569 and entering Zoom Meeting ID 231 627 8415. You may also watch online by clicking here.