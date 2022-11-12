The elusive Florida Semaphore Cactus (Consolea corallicola) is listed as an endangered plant by Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Department.

It was called “an extremely rare species,” by the Nature Conservancy.

And then there is this observation by conservationists cited in Flora of North America (floranorthamerica.org): “May very well be the most endangered plant in the United States."

And they used to grow prolifically on Key Biscayne. Until they disappeared.

Florida Semaphore Cactus is a tall, gray-green tree-like cactus that can grow up to 15 feet high. It is loaded with paddle-shaped branches interspersed with long spines. This rare cactus, also known as semaphore pricklypear, grows small, orange/red flowers that can bloom year-round with peak season from December to April.

When they bloom, the beautiful little flowers reportedly smell like raw meat.

The Florida Semaphore grows on four of the northern islands in the Keys, in Biscayne National Park. Key Biscayne is just outside the northern border of the National Park, but history tells that the rare cactus once grew prolifically in Key Biscayne.

Over the years the cactus was threatened by habitat destruction, cactus moths, poaching, severe storms, and especially by overcollection. Cactus hobbyists almost eliminated the species from Florida in the late 1970s, but it resurfaced in the mid-1980s on Little Torch Key.

At Bill Baggs State Park, Heather Smith, park ranger, said neither she nor the park biologist, Liz Golden, has seen the Florida Semaphore there.

So where is this shy plant now hiding on Key Biscayne?

If you go out looking for this plant, it grows on bare rocks with very little soil cover. It could be growing on the dunes near you, or even in your yard. It can be recognised by its “semaphore” branches, and its spines – they are the longest of all cacti, running from 1- to 4-inches long.

There are currently only two known populations of wild Florida Semaphore remaining in the state. Semaphore cactus grow between hammocks and coastal swamps. It flowers all year, especially between the cooler months from December to April.

Even though this particular cactus has not been spotted in Bill Baggs Park for some time, there are an abundance of rare and endangered species to be found on Key Biscayne.

“There are a number of listed species that occur at Cape Florida and/or at Crandon Park,” said Golden. “Here at Cape Florida we currently have 15 plant species, 30 vertebrate species and 10 invertabrate species that are considered imperiled and use the park for part of their lives.”

How can we protect this endangered plant? Support reintroduction programs, control moth pests, destroy infected plants, and protect coastal habitats from development. And if you are fortunate enough to sport one of these fast disappearing cactus, let your local park rangers know.