Always smiling, always helpful, Jorge Mora played a vital role in the Key Biscayne community and well beyond.

The former University of Miami and Key Biscayne police officer recently passed away in St. Petersburg at age 82, leaving behind an encyclopedia of accomplishments, ranging from music and television to philanthropy and church work.

"Jorge was a great person and a very community-minded person," said former Police Chief Charles Press, who served as his commander for many years, long after Mora had earned Officer of the Year honors in 1998.

"Interestingly, as I was preparing to take the Key Biscayne job and doing my due diligence to find out as much as I could, I was reading the Islander News and saw a photograph of him in the rain, helping a kid cross the street, without a raincoat and getting soaking wet," Press recalled.

"I remember, specifically, that type of community policing, someone putting the community ahead of himself, and that's the type of place where I wanted to be."

Mora, who was the fifth officer hired in the police department, went on to become a detective and also brought the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) school officer role into the spotlight at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

"He was very well received by the kids and the community," Press said. "I'm a huge believer in DARE, and today it is still an extremely strong program they have continued (at the school)."

Memories may have faded over the past 25 years, but Press certainly remembers one thing about Mora: "You never saw him without a smile. We all have our bad days, but to be able to put on that uniform every day and maintain that smile speaks volumes for a special police officer."

Mora, who leaves behind a wife, Johanna, along with three children and four grandchildren, developed a number of other special talents over the years, as well.

Born in 1940 in a small farm town of Vedia, outside Buenos Aires, Argentina, he rode a horse to school as a child, and was called "El Nene" (a term of endearment for the baby in the family) by his four older sisters.

Innately musically talented, Mora later became a performer in Buenos Aires, appearing on a TV show equivalent to "American Bandstand," and also played a role in a vintage "novela" (soap opera) magazine in Peru.

After a stop in New York, he drove to Miami, where he later ran a successful pest control company and film company. He also studied medicine, until he realized, like many of us, the sight of blood was just too much.

He was a fierce workout enthusiast in the gym and an equally fierce competitor on the tennis court.

Mora's passion for film led him to manage Ch. 99 (now Ch. 77), Key Biscayne's public TV station, where he recorded all Village government meetings, and he also hosted two radio shows in Miami, "El Vuelo del Cóndor" and "Concierto de Bolsillo."

Key Biscayne resident Teri Scott, an independent film contractor, was Mora's assistant for more than a dozen years.

"We did some amazing things," she said. "We did some live broadcasts in the studio behind the fire station and next to the Village Chambers. It was a big deal, not like today with the internet.

"He literally took a wire, and passed it through a window over the sidewalks to the camera. There was a big anniversary party one night by the Monaco Reflection Pond, and Tim Stickney and myself were hosting it on the red carpet, and the people we interviewed ... Anyone could see it all over the country and the world. My daughter in California watched it and critiqued it as well.

"Jorge was ahead of his time. He was wonderful. We'd even get to go to NOAA to attend the big (news conferences) with CNN and NBC, and we interviewed the director ... I think we went through three different directors.

"Jorge and I even climbed into a cherry picker bucket with cameras to film aerial shots of young kids playing touch football for the KB sports program. That was before drones ... No bathroom breaks. Jorge came up with fantastic ideas. Sometimes crazy."

In addition, Mora started a Cub Scouts troop on the island and also played an active role in bringing concerts to the Village as a volunteer member of the Concert Committee, according to Todd Hofferberth, Key Biscayne's Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces director.

Giving back, Mora worked with such charitable organizations as the Ronald McDonald House, Lions Club and his church community at St. John Neumann.

It wasn't until he turned 50, though, that he became a police officer, first at UM, and then on Key Biscayne.

"I have fond memories of working with him on occasions when we'd work together with the police force and as a DARE officer," said Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang. "He had several passions. He really did all the videography for the Village and had a unique interest in jazz and music.

"There was a lot of data he was able to capture (from recordings). I guess you could say he became an interesting witness to the history of Key Biscayne."

Lang said he recently expressed his condolences to Mora's wife.

"He definitely will be missed," he said. "We're thankful for his service. He was always smiling, always happy, but he always had a mission."