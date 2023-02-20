Heidy Frank earns entre into the Morgan Stanley Pacesetter’s Club

Longtime Island resident Heidy Frank, who attended MAST Academy and now is a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, has been named to the company’s Pacesetter’s Club.

Frank, who holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Miami and a Masters degree from Babson College, has come a long way since her first job as a $4.25/hour lab tech at Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

“I still have a laminated copy of my first paycheck and show it to my kids when they hesitate to help with yard work,” Frank recently told Islander News.

The Pacesetter’s Club is a global recognition program for Morgan Stanley’s financial advisors who, early in their career, have demonstrated the highest professional standards and first-class client service.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management offers financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management, and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.

Heidy can be reached at Heidy.Frank@morganstanley.com or (305) 476 3334.