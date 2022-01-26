Helen White, one of Key Biscayne’s founders, remembered as a smart and caring advocate for the community

Helen White, a longtime Key Biscayne activist who was on the community committee that pushed for incorporation in 1991, has died.

She was 87 when she passed on January 7.

Village Council Members and friends celebrated White’s 50 years of service and involvement.

“Helen was special – a person who knew what was going on in the village and took charge,” recalled Mayor Mike Davey.

Councilmember Luis Lauredo concurred: “She was a special person. And, like Cliff Brody, they had a great sense of civility and transparency. That is the Key Biscayne I want to go back to.”

White was a founding member of the Key Biscayne for Responsive Government Committee for five years, starting in the late 1980s. That committee negotiated with Miami-Dade County to form Key Biscayne as a separate municipality.

Residents approved incorporation in 1991.

White was also involved in the fight to gain control of government services in the Village, including retaining tax dollars, enhancing public safety services, and gaining control over future development.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor John Festa said that for as long as he can remember, White was very active in community affairs. “She was bright and astute in Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County politics,” he said.

In 1987, White became a member of the Key Biscayne Village Council, serving on the Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers Association and the Rickenbacker Causeway Traffic Committee.

Joe Rasco, former Key Biscayne mayor, recalled that in addition to her knowledge of village zoning codes, White “was good people and really cared about this community.”

Born in Erie, PA in 1934, she graduated from Case Western University, which included a stint studying abroad in Madrid in 1956.

White later moved to New York City where she met and married Ronald White. The couple had four children.

After living in Puerto Rico and San Francisco, the Whites moved to Key Biscayne, where they lived for 50 years. Ronald White died in 2010.

White, a founding member of the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, volunteered at Key Biscayne Elementary School in the 1970s to help settle immigrant children. In 2012, she created a garden and taught kids how to plant a garden.