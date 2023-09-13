Help celebrate local centenarians with ‘Happy Birthday’ singalong

From silent films starring Charlie Chaplin to the novel and 2013 hit movie, "The Great Gatsby," stories of the Roaring Twenties have been depicted in many ways.

But, two Key Biscayne residents, Alba Mora, who turned 100 this year, and Tillie Seiden who is 104, were part of that era and will soon be honored on National Centenarian's Day, Sept. 22, by Village officials.

First, however, is a video tribute being organized at Paradise Park, on the corner of Crandon and McIntyre, on Thursday, Sept. 14, in which as many residents (of all ages) as possible are needed for a Happy Birthday sing-a-long with violinist Debbie Wanninkhof.

Filming by Teri Scott will take about 10 minutes, but residents (singers) must be there by 3:30 p.m. sharp.

Scott also would like to film some quick cameos with residents, asking them what they thought it was like 100 years ago, and their thoughts on anyone living to 100.

Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco wanted to honor the Village's super senior population with a proclamation that will continue as more residents hit the century mark.

People aged 100 or older, referred to as centenarians, make up less than 1% of the U.S. population.

Filming a Key Biscayne video for National Centenarian's Day

What: Village residents, young and old, can gather to sing Happy Birthday to two local centenarians.

When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Where: Paradise Park on McIntyre and Crandon Blvd. (across from the Community Center and Village Hall).