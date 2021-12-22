Help us identify 21 everyday heroes who positively impacted the island in 2021

Christmas comes at us fast, loaded with traditions, gatherings with friends and family (please do it safely!), good food, holiday stresses, and reflection.

It's normal as a year closes to reflect on how things really went. Without stealing the thunder of our writer Hillard Grossman, who next week will present an excellent 2021 recap called “Year of the Comeback,” it is difficult not to look at 2021 as anything but a pancake rollercoaster.

What is a pancake rollercoaster?

The year started with hopes the COVID vaccine would help us return to “normal.” There was a rush to get the “jab,” with long lines at vaccine locations. Then, in the middle of the year, we had the Delta variant spike, then the Delta drop.

And now, as the year ends, we have yet another variant, a return of long lines at COVID test sites and COVID treatments running in short supply.

Beside living with COVID, what has been an impressive constant on the island in 2021? The work of people who continue to step up, do the right thing, and perform what many consider everyday acts of heroism.

We honored our COVID Heroes in 2020. These were the folks who stepped up, despite the deadly mystery of the then-nascent pandemic, to help – because it was the right thing to do as part of our threatened community.

What we didn’t realize then is that 2021 would bring the same challenges, deadly threat and community need.

So, once again, we want to recognize Key Biscayners who, through their dedication to a community in crisis, stepped up to do the right thing – selflessly, despite the dangers. And we would like to hear your suggestions.

Who do you think are the island residents (or those who work on the island) who made it a better place to live in 2021? The folks who did their part to contribute or lead through this ongoing health crisis. Those who shared their hearts, talents and/or comforting words to those in need.

We need your help identifying – to paraphrase former President Theodore Roosevelt – those who were “actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat,”

It will be no easy task to name just 21 from our Island of Giving People. We welcome your suggestions. Please send your nominations, with a brief thought explaining why they should be considered, by Friday, January 7, to editor@islandernews.com.

Those selected will be recognized in a special edition to be published on January 20, 2022.

From all of us at Islander News, we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas!