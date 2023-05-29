‘Here for their valor’: Fallen military heroes to be honored with special Memorial Day ceremony

Saluting America's fallen heroes this Memorial Day will carry some special meaning for Key Biscayne residents and, especially, members of the MAST Academy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC).

Master Chief Petty Officer Aaron Zimmer, who serves as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Seventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami, will be the guest speaker.

The commemoration takes place Monday at 9 a.m. at the Village Green Veterans' Memorial (flagpole) and includes remarks from Village Manager Steve Williamson, State Rep. Vicki Lopez, Legionnaire Larry LaRue and Post Commander Michael M. King.

Estefania Velez will sing the National Anthem, and the Color Guard from Key Biscayne's Police and Fire Rescue units will take part.

Williamson, a former Colonel in the U.S. Army, who served in Operation Desert Storm, Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt and Kosovo, knows the importance of paying tribute to those who fought for America's freedoms.

"It's not just important to Key Biscayne, but it's important all across the country to recognize those servicemen who defended their country, and, unfortunately, those who lost their lives doing it," he said. "We're here for their valor."

Williamson said a lot of the military veterans who served in combat duty are getting older, and it's important to thank them as well. This will be his third Memorial Day in the Village, and said he can't help but thank the American Legion Post and its Auxiliary each time for maintaining the tradition of memories.

Monday's event at Village Green Veterans' Memorial, is free and open to the public. It is hosted by the Richard L. Cromartie American Legion Post 374.

B. Dawn Cromartie, whose father was a Major in the U.S. Marines who served on all four islands, including Iwo Jima, in the Pacific during WWII, said each year this event, like the Veteran's Day commemoration, is special.

"It's to remind everyone of all those who passed on, who protected our country, so that we live in a free society," said the president of the American Legion Post 374 Auxiliary. "It's well worth attending."

She said students at St. Agnes also have been introduced to the meaning of Memorial Day, with students trading in $1 for a memorial poppy in exchange for a "free" uniform day.

MAST Academy is home to the first Coast Guard JROTC chapter in the nation and still one of only a handful. It's a program that instills good citizenship, leadership skills and discipline in its cadets.

Those students will get a special opportunity to meet one of America's heroes Monday.

Master Chief Zimmer is a graduate of the Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy, and the Coast Guard Senior Enlisted Leadership Course. His awards include two Meritorious Service Medals, four Coast Guard Commendation Medals, the DOT 9-11 Medal, and three Coast Guard Achievement Medals.

His assignments have ranged from Maine to Marathon, where he took part in Operation Able Vigil, the Coast Guard’s response to more than 30,000 people fleeing Cuba over a five-week period.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a Terrorism/Counter-Terrorism Concentration, a Master’s degree in Homeland Security, and a Master’s degree in Intelligence Studies.

Williamson said the connection to Memorial Day certainly is not lost on Key Biscayne.

"There's an added distinction in Key Biscayne," he said, "with our roots starting in post-Korean War when the Mackles began to lay out the Village as we know it. And many, many servicemen came to Key Biscayne after World War II and the Korean War and saw it as a piece of paradise."

More information on Monday's ceremony can be found here.

The schedule for Monday's Memorial Day Commemoration

– Opening of Ceremony: Post Commander Michael M. King

– Posting of Colors: Key Biscayne Police and Fire Rescue Color Guard

– National Anthem: Estefania Velez

– Pledge of Allegiance: Cadet Santiago Rodriguez - USCG JROTC MAST Academy

– Invocation: Father Juan Carlos Paguaga

– Memorial Day remarks: Village Manager Steven C. Williamson

– Memorial Day remarks: Representative Vicki Lopez

– Introduction of Master Chief Zimmer: Village Manager Steven C. Williamson

– Keynote speaker: USCG District 7 Command Master Chief Aaron Zimmer

– Reading of the Deceased Legionnaires from Key Biscayne

– Reading of “in Flanders Fields” by John McCrae

– Reading by Post Historian: Legionnaire Larry LaRue

– Laying of the Wreath – Playing of Taps

– Retirement of the Colors: Key Biscayne Police and Fire Rescue Color Guard

– Closing remarks: Post Commander Michael M. King