Here is what was happening on the island in January of 2000

Discussion on beach park gets confrontational

A vote to spend $300,000 to build the first phase of the $1.5 million Beach Park turned confrontational as residents and Village officials argued about the plan's price and scope at last week's Council meeting.

"I wonder how you're going to spend $1.5 million on this small piece of property," said resident Camille Guething. "That's an awful lot of money for a small piece of property."

Resident Ed Meyer agreed. "Rather than move ahead with spending $1.5 million, why don't we roll back the concept and maybe do a nature park with dunes and sea oats," Meyer said, adding that the park shouldn't compete with the adjacent private Beach Club. "It shouldn't compete. It should be unique to our island."

But Councilmember Alan Fein said the Council agreed a long time ago on the park's design and shouldn't have to defend it again.

"We can't keep doing this," he said. "If people listened a little more, we wouldn't have to repeat ourselves over and over again."

Kissinger (Village Manager) agreed, noting similar objections by some residents to the cost of the Village Green.

That comment prompted Councilmember Scott Bass to scold Kissinger for "berating the public."

"I'm not berating anyone," Kissinger insisted.

Phase one of the Beach Park will include the park entrance, palm court benches, retaining walls and a guard house.f

The vote to approve funding for the first phase was 6-0. Vice Mayor Broucek was absent

Coldwell Banker associates honored for achievement at Grand Bay

The Key Biscayne office of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Inc. and five of its sales associates were recently honored for achieving top sales at the Grand Bay Homes.

Recognized at a special reception held in December at the Grand Bay Estates, Coldwell Banker branch sales manager, Carolyn Jones, and sales associates Joan McCaughan, Rosella Garcia, Lucia Morales, Ginette Orozco and Betty Portuondo received plaques and trophies for their sales achievements.

The luxury community comprises 21 exclusive single-family homes priced from $900,000 to nearly $2 million.

Tague records hat trick in tie against Pinecrest

The Key Biscayne Under 10 Girls (Brazil) came close to upsetting first-place Pinecrest Saturday on the Village Green but ended up settling for a 4-4 tie in a South Florida Youth Soccer Association game.

Pinecrest came into the game with a 4-1 record in the division and Key Biscayne was second at 3-2. A win would have put the Key team in first place.

That scenario seemed highly likely at the end of the first half. Key Biscayne held a 3-1 lead thanks to a pair of goals by Alison Tague and one by Sabrina Sardinia. Tague and Sardinia both scored on penalty kicks after hand balls. Pinecrest stormed back early in the second half, scoring two quick goals to tie the game.

Bye bye benches

Residents complain, planners scrap benches in $100,000 Village beautification project

Benches are out. Under pressure from residents, village planners last week scrapped plans to install benches at several Village rights-of-way as part of a $100,000 beautification project.

Initial plans proposed by Mayor Joe Rasco called for adding the benches, along with landscaping and irrigation, to several Village rights-of-way, but at a public hearing on the project last week, several residents objected to the planned benches, saying they would only invite outsiders to use them and invade the privacy of nearby residents.

"Benches are a nice idea but they would only attract bums," said resident Robert Abbo. "If you build it, they will come."

Resident Joan Vernon said the bench the Village had planned to install on her street would have faced her backyard.

"I don't want to spend $100,000 so people can come and look into my backyard," she said. "I'm not against vegetation, but benches are just one more thing we don't need."

Resident Robert Bailey said only outsiders would use the benches since local residents can already enjoy views from their backyards.

Library Expands Its Hours

The Key Biscayne Branch Library held a reception for its new extended hours and Sunday opening. The Village is funding the extended hours.

Police ticket 91 at Art Festival

An estimated 25,000 people visited the island this past weekend for the 36th annual Key Biscayne Art Festival, according to festival chairperson Robert Duzoglou.

This large influx of visitors meant a large influx of cars. Between Saturday and Sunday, Village Police issued 91 parking tickets, 90 of which were for parking on sidewalks. One car was ticketed for blocking a fire hydrant.

"For a large event we write tickets where we need to," said Cathy McElhaney, the Village Deputy Chief of Police. "We tried to let everyone know in advance there are certain things that you can't do, even at a festival, such as parking on a sidewalk.

Gastronomic Journey

Council approves hardware store

It looks like Key Biscayne will be getting a new hardware store after all.

Last week, the Village Council gave initial approval to amending the master plan to allow a hardware store to be built at 800 Crandon Blvd.

By a 6-0 vote, with Councilmember Alan Fein absent, the Council decided to change the master plan to let Key merchant Roberto Cambó move his existing hardware business at 644 Crandon Blvd. to the larger site.

"I always believed in the system, and I guess justice is done," said Cambó. "The community did a tremendous job backing me up." Final approval will be considered at the Feb. 8 Council meeting.

If approved, the amendment will end a conflict that began in September, when the Village denied Cambó a building permit for the store under the argument that it would have conflicted with the master plan, which allows only office buildings at the planned site, not stores.

Currently a flower shop occupies the space, but it was approved years before the Village master plan was adopted.

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.