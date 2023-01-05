Here is what was in the news from Key Biscayne in 2008

From All-Star baseball to blue ribbon artists and discussion over a high school, 2008 was a year filled with highlights. Here are some of them:

Five Key Rats in baseball All-Star game

Key Biscayne baseball was well represented last Sunday at the Miami Youth Baseball Association Fall League All-Star Game.

Five players from the 13-under team were selected, including Brent Thomas, catcher; Chris Vargas, shortstop/pitcher; Lucas de la Cruz, third baseman/pitcher; Frankie Alzuru, centerfielder; and Mitch Pattullo, left fielder/second-baseman pitcher.

In league play, the Key Kats have looked very good this season. After starting out cold with a 1-3 record, the Key Rats put together a string of five straight victories and are now 8-5, tied for second place.

Derek Flint brings years of hotel experience to Ritz-Carlton

Derek Flint was not thinking of a career in the hotel industry when he took a job as a desk clerk at The Ritz-Carlton's Central Park location in New York City. “But I fell in love with it and I especially fell in love with The Ritz-Carlton way of doing things," said Flint.

That was many years ago. Since then, Flint has been supervisor, office manager, executive housekeeper, and rooms division executive. For three years he worked at The Ritz-Carlton corporate offices, and he visited 64 of the 72 hotels world-wide. Most recently, he was general manager at Ritz-Carlton Beijing Financial Street, and before that was hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore, the largest Ritz-Carlton hotel in the company.

Now the new general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, Flint is settling into his role nicely. "I have some very big shoes to fill," he said, referring to his predecessor, Marco Selva, who is now regional vice president for Florida.

Flint should have no problem filling the metaphoric big shoes. He is charming, intelligent, humble and savvy, and, after only a few short weeks, clearly in touch with the needs of guests and the pulse of his "ladies and gentlemen," the Ritz-Carlton term for employees.

As general manager, Flint keeps owner relations solid and looks after the finances, but most important is "getting the best out of our ladies and gentlemen.

Editor’s Note. After another stint in Asia, Flint returned to the island late in 2022, again as the General Manager. Welcome home Derek!

Relay kick-off party

Coldwell Banker toy drive

For more than 20 years, the Key Biscayne office of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has participated in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program. Once again this year, unwrapped, new toys were dropped off at the Coldwell Banker office in The Galeria Shopping Center.

Key Rats end season

The Key Rats tackle football teams and parents ended their season with a party at the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

Key artists in Expo Art

Lynne Libby wins blue ribbon for art

Key Biscayne artist Lynne Libby picked up another blue ribbon at the South Miami Show on her way to Art Basel this week.

Libby will be exhibiting with three other Bakehouse artists at the “Art Now” section of Art Basel at the South Seas Hotel, 1751 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

This will be Libby's second year as an exhibitor in Art Basel. Last year, in addition to local sales, her work was picked up by a gallery in Basel, Switzerland, and placed on the world cruise of the Crystal Cruise Line.

Business Card Exchange

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce hosted a business card exchange at Trattoria Romana.

A birthday party for Natalie Tochou

Sylvie Paray hosted a birthday party at her Key Biscayne residence for Natalie Tochou, who turned 50.

They give Thanks: Island Angels

Amy Zambrano has always had a passion for volunteerism, or "just helping ordinary people when they are down."

Zambrano recently started an initiative on Key Biscayne called Island Angels, a group of local children dedicated to doing small acts of kindness. "The kids are doing it for the joy of giving, for no other reason," said Zambrano.

"If someone unexpectedly becomes widowed, we might have the kids prepare a dinner and deliver it; if someone receives a cancer diagnosis, we might make cookies and cards; if someone's child is deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan, we might paint a patriotic mural and take it to the parent," said Zambrano.

Washing cars, planting flowers, walking dogs and cleaning lawns are all part of helping, she explained. “We aim to help and brighten someone's day."

Doing good at Gulliver

Two Key Biscayne students recently won awards from the Gulliver Academy Middle School football team. Both are former participants in the Key Rats tackle football program.

Consultant says Key ready for municipal charter high school

Key Biscayne's education consultants say the Village is ready for a modern, innovative municipal charter high school - but is not prepared to totally abandon traditional styles of education.

Consultants from Fielding Nair International and EdVisions conducted two sessions each of two workshops last week.

In doing so, they discussed feedback they received at similar events last month. FNI's Prakash Nair said Key Biscayners seem to be settling in the middle of a continuum. One is an innovative school, where the community is literally the classroom, and students direct their own education. The other is where classes are held both inside and outside a school building, and the curriculum is a blend of self-learning and teacher-led learning.

"You're not ready for a school without walls. But you wouldn't have us here if you wanted to do what everyone else does," he noted.

Nair said the Village's desires will emerge based on last week's workshops. He said he hoped "Workshop One" would serve as an overview of where the consultants feel the community is in terms of a high school, as well as an opportunity to gather feedback.

In " Workshop Two,” he hoped to let residents tell them if they're moving in the right direction.

The consultants used surveys, consensus-building exercises, and open discussion to generate the feedback they’re after.

Nair said last week's sessions should help his team of consultants answer several important questions, including whether the community wants a school, what kind of school would be best, how much the project would cost and where it would be located.

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.