Dear Key Biscayne Residents,

As the first budget hearing on September 12 draws near, the Village Council finds itself at a crucial crossroads, tasked with shaping a fiscally responsible and forward-looking financial plan to propel Key Biscayne into a more resilient future.

Our choices in this defining moment will reverberate through time, setting the course for our island's trajectory. This endeavor goes beyond financial allocations; it encompasses a judicious investment in projects that will fortify our resilience, bolster our community, and safeguard the cherished heritage of our Island Paradise.

On August 16, the Council held a workshop to explore presentations outlining the fundamental elements of our future infrastructure. We delved into a program overview, summarized the results of the Village-wide drainage assessment, examined the basis of the design report for Zone 1 (K-8 project area), and charted a recommended path forward for the Zone 1 design.

Following this workshop, residents raised questions and concerns about the substantial investment required to establish a compliant and robust stormwater collection system. This investment aligns with the necessary level of service and the Best Management Practices adopted by Miami-Dade County and neighboring municipalities.

While I find encouragement in our progress during our discussions about the Resilient Infrastructure Adaptation Program (RIAP), I also acknowledge the magnitude of this fiscal commitment and its implications for every resident. As we navigate this pivotal phase in shaping Key Biscayne's resilient future, we must emphasize that the principles of sound financial governance and the enduring prosperity of our esteemed community will guide each dollar allocated.

Revitalizing our drainage system and recalibrating our priorities in light of climate change stand as paramount considerations in our decision-making process. While the initial financial estimate might appear substantial, it is a stark reminder of the repercussions of past inaction, demanding our immediate attention.

I earnestly hope that each resident perceives this not merely as a numerical figure but as a clarion call to action, a strategic investment in safeguarding our island's resilience, and an unwavering commitment to a brighter legacy for future generations.

In this transformative journey, let's underscore the paramount importance of preserving our island's legacy. As we navigate our path, let's recognize that today's choices echo through time, molding the narrative for future generations. In this spirit, I urge you to seize the opportunity presented by the first budget hearing on September 12. Your insights are invaluable in shaping our collective destiny.

I am readily available to meet with any resident with questions concerning RIAP. Your understanding and active involvement are pivotal as we collaboratively safeguard Key Biscayne's future.

Amidst uncharted waters, it's crucial to emphasize that this expenditure will be meticulously managed over an extended period. This approach facilitates coordination with other utilities, minimizing disruptions and inconveniences. Through the "dig once" strategy, we pledge to execute projects efficiently, taking into account your daily lives.

Our strides are characterized by foresight, cohesiveness, and an unwavering dedication to our community's enduring legacy. Our choices today will indelibly shape the story for generations to come, underscoring our shared responsibility to ensure these decisions reflect wisdom, unity, and unwavering dedication to the community we hold dear.

In conclusion, I extend a resolute invitation to unite with us on this voyage toward a fortified, resilient Key Biscayne. Let us embrace the challenges and opportunities before us, recognizing that our present efforts will safeguard the cherished legacy of our island paradise.

Councilmember Fernando Vazquez is a Florida Registered Professional Engineer with over 30 Years experience in Flood Management and Control.