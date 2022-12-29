Here’s what was happening on the Key in December of 2001

Principal's Honor Roll

Beer, vodka and wine leads to DUI arrest

The sight of a car’s sparks flying up from a car’s tireless rims grinding along Crandon Boulevard caught the attention of Key Biscayne police on Tuesday, December 4.

Around 10:30 p.m., two pedestrians reported seeing a black car "shooting flames" from its rear rims as it drove away from a crash with a light pole in front of the Village Green on the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard, according to the police report.

When a police officer approached the vehicle, the driver stated "he was fine," an unlit cigarette dangling from his lips, which he puffed on and attempted to smoke.

According to the police report, the subject was identified as Michael Kay, 32.

Kaye told the police he had just left a party, where he "only had two beers, one vodka, one special Brazilian drink, two other drinks and a glass of wine." Now he was trying to get to Palm Beach.

"Mr. Kaye's speech was extremely slurred, and he was swaying back and forth trying to keep his balance." the officer wrote.

Thank You Party

Willy and Marilyn Borroto hosted a "Thank You" dinner for members of the "10th Anniversary of Incorporation Celebration" and Village Councilmembers.

The Islander celebrates 35 years

The Islander News hosted an open house to celebrate 35 years as Key Biscayne's No. 1 source of information.

Make a difference in a child’s holiday celebration

Police Blotter

Wednesday, Dec. 12: Someone reported that "a young Latin male, wearing a Hurricanes # 11 shirt, was walking in circles near the gas station on Crandon and Harbor" around 7 p.m. When a police unit arrived, they found the male at a payphone. The man said he was waiting for his friend, who lives on Ocean Lane Drive. The officers asked the man if he needed assistance. The man declined the offer.

Key resident reporting from front lines in Afghanistan

Key Biscayne's Alfredo de Lara is following the tragedies from the front lines, reporting for CNN in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

De Lara has been traveling throughout Afghanistan since early September, first covering the trial of imprisoned international aid workers, then following the tragedies of September 11.

His wife, Jaye, and daughter, Luna Bella, are home in London, England, anxiously awaiting his return.

DeLara is the son of Ivonne Crucet Valiente, longtime resident of Key Biscayne, and Hector de Lara of Coral Gables. He attended Key Biscayne Elementary School, Coral Gables High School and New York Military Academy.

Allen and Galego celebration

Relay For Life

A kickoff party for the 2002 Relay for Life, planned for April 19-20, was recently held at Linda B. Proceeds from the relay benefit the American Cancer Society.

Bank closed in anthrax scare

The anthrax scare has struck again. Tuesday around noontime, a Bank of America Key Biscayne branch employee detected a powder-like substance on an undisclosed amount of money, which led to a temporary shutdown of the bank, said a fire official who responded to the situation.

"The bank didn't want to take any chances," said Deputy Fire Chief Franklin Barron. "There was some kind of powder on money that had been deposited or some- thing."

The bank closed its doors for about four to five hours as a City of Miami hazardous materials team cleaned the area. The bank re-opened on Wednesday.

Kiwanis recognizes member

Julian Perez, now the club's president, was recognized as Kiwanis of the Year for his selfless dedication in providing the club with whatever was required to accomplish its goal of helping children in need. Over the years, Perez has donated money, sodas, utensils and other items that the club needed when organizing its primary fund-raiser, the annual 4th of July Picnic.

Perez's humble generosity is among his greatest assets, said Dr. Alberto Suarez, charter member of the Key Biscayne Kiwanis Club: "Julian's always been there for the club - working hard, helping financially. I look forward to his leadership this year.”

Every year, the Kiwanis Club recognizes someone in the community who has gone out of their way to improve the community.

Festival of Lights

Council should establish guidelines to expand use of Channel 99

Islander News editorial:

When the Key Biscayne Council was being formed, Adelphia Cable donated a block of viewing time so the candidates could make campaign videos. When the island incorporated, the Village became the trustee of Channel 99, the government access channel.

In addition to airing Council meetings live, the Channel also has been used for public service announcements, live coverage of The Islander News political forums and information, including a virtual tour, on the new civic center complex.

Now the Coalition to Rescue Paradise has asked for time for a one-hour presentation on their position on the civic center. Village Manager Sam Kissinger says he cannot support the plan, feeling it is something the Village Council should address.

Both the Manager and the Coalition are correct in this matter.

Particularly during elections, Channel 99 should be available for all sides of the political maelstrom. Just as the minority party is given equal time after a presidential speech, so should the Village share the airwaves with all political factions. Fears of slander and libel can be addressed in pre-program waivers.

Before this is put into practice, however, there must be some guidelines that the Village Council must establish. They must be fair, they must be equal, they must stress civility and not finger pointing.

Yes, Channel 99 is the government access channel. However, with a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week time frame, there is room for "we the people.”

